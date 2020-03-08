Two new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the US state of Florida, according to a tweet from the Florida Department of Health.

One new case was reported in Okaloosa County and one in Volusia County, the tweet said.

Both people have a recent history of travel and are in isolation, according to the tweet.

Florida now has 11 cases of the virus. For a state breakdown of coronavirus cases, click here.

Presumptive positive is a term that refers to cases which have tested positive in a public health laboratory but are pending confirmation from the CDC. Confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.