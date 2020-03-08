Grand Princess cruise ship currently 10 to 12 miles offshore as it prepares to dock in Oakland on Monday

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying 3,500 people, is currently 10 to 12 miles offshore as it prepares to dock Monday in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Sunday.

The Grand Princess is roughly 2.5 hours away from Oakland. On board are 21 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, 19 crew members and two passengers.

“The ship will come in sometime tomorrow,” Newsom said. He could not provide any more details on the timing.

Based on the manifest, there are 962 passengers who are California residents and they will be taken to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine, Newsom said. Non-California residents will be transported to other locations, including Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

The ship's 1,113 crew members will be quarantined on the ship, Newsom said.