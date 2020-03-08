Medical staff checking on a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread
Grand Princess cruise ship currently 10 to 12 miles offshore as it prepares to dock in Oakland on Monday
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying 3,500 people, is currently 10 to 12 miles offshore as it prepares to dock Monday in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Sunday.
The Grand Princess is roughly 2.5 hours away from Oakland. On board are 21 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, 19 crew members and two passengers.
“The ship will come in sometime tomorrow,” Newsom said. He could not provide any more details on the timing.
Based on the manifest, there are 962 passengers who are California residents and they will be taken to Travis Air Force Base for a 14-day quarantine, Newsom said. Non-California residents will be transported to other locations, including Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.
The ship's 1,113 crew members will be quarantined on the ship, Newsom said.
Pennsylvania reports 2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 6
Pennsylvania announced two new presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Montgomery County on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to six, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There are currently four cases in Montgomery County, one case in Delaware County, and one in Wayne County, the health department said.
Singapore reports 12 new coronavirus cases, national tally at 150
Singapore has reported 12 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the national tally to 150, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Health.
Nine of the cases are linked to a cluster involving a private dinner function in Singapore's western region of Jurong, one is linked to a previous case, one is an imported case and the remaining one is not linked to a prior case.
Of the 150 confirmed cases, 90 have been discharged, 51 are hospitalized in stable condition, and nine are hospitalized in a critical state.
Spain reports total of 647 coronavirus cases
Spanish health authorities announced a total of 647 coronavirus cases across the country on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown by region:
- Andalusia 51
- Aragon 19
- Asturias 7
- Balearic Islands 8
- Canary 18
- Cantabria 12
- CLM 15
- CyL 22
- Catalonia 78
- C. Valencian 42
- Extremadura 6
- Galicia 5
- Madrid 202
- Murcia 1
- Navarra 4
- Basque Country 102
- La Rioja 55
Poland confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing country's total to 8
Poland's health ministry announced three new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the national total to eight.
"The results pertain to a woman from the province of Silesia and men from the provinces of Lower Silesia and Masovia who are being kept in hospitals in Racibórz, Wrocław and Warsaw, respectively," the ministry said in a tweet.
The young man hospitalized in Warsaw had recently returned from Italy, according to the tweet.
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rise
Israel's number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 10 Sunday night, bringing the total to 39, according to the Ministry of Health.
Five of the new cases arrived from overseas, including one each from Italy, Spain, and Belgium, while two came in from Austria.
The Ministry of Health said the origins of the other five cases are from contact with known coronavirus patients in Israel.
Massachusetts confirms 15 new cases of novel coronavirus
Massachusetts has confirmed 15 new cases of novel coronavirus, according to the state’s Department of Health.
In total, Massachusetts has 28 cases of novel coronavirus, one case confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 27 presumptive positive cases, the Department of Health said on its website.
At least five of those presumptive positive cases are from individuals in Boston, bringing the total number of Boston cases to nine, according to a Sunday statement from the Boston Public Health Commission.
There are now more than 500 cases of novel coronavirus in the US
There are 512 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens from Wuhan (3) and the Diamond Princess (46). Twenty-one are from the Grand Princess cruise ship.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 442 cases in 33 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 512.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Illinois now reports 7 coronavirus cases
A Chicago man has been identified as Illinois’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner.
Arwady says the man had no contact with anyone identified as having coronavirus and his travel history isn’t suspected as a contributing factor.
The man is in his 60s and has been hospitalized in serious condition, Arwady said.