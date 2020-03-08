At least 8 US states have declared a state of emergency

Eight US states have declared states of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, so far.

Authorities have confirmed at least 21 deaths in three states; 18 in Washington, two in Florida and one in California. Those states were among the first to issue emergency declarations.

Since then, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon have declared states of emergency, respectively.

Gov. Kate Brown was the latest to issue the declaration Sunday morning in Oregon after announcing seven new cases in the state, bringing the total there to 14.

The declaration will allow the state to tap into their emergency resources including the activation of reserves of emergency volunteer healthcare professionals, Brown said.

Washington has reported the most coronavirus cases with 115, as of this morning. The state's Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation directing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities following the first death in the state and the country reported there on Feb. 29.

Several US cities and counties have declared public health emergencies of their own as well.