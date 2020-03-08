Medical staff checking on a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread
Crew members on Florida cruise ship tested for coronavirus
The Regal Princess is currently being held off the Florida coast as crew members, who previously served aboard the Grand Princess, are tested for novel coronavirus, according to Broward County. The crew members are being tested at the request of the Centers for Disease Control.
The US Coast Guard (USCG) told CNN they were notified of a no sail order for the Regal Princess by the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A USCG crew delivered coronavirus test kits to the ship this morning.
The Regal Princess’ captain told passengers aboard the ship that they would await results of the test before docking.
Some context: The Grand Princess has been held off the California coast after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus. That ship is scheduled to dock in Oakland on Monday.
The cruise line has not returned CNN’s calls for comment.
Iraq confirms a new case of coronavirus
Iraq’s Health Ministry announced one new coronavirus case today. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 55.
The Health Ministry said that two more people died of the coronavirus in Iraq, bringing the total death toll to six.
First coronavirus case in Memphis-area announced
The first case of the novel coronavirus in the Memphis area was announced today by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. This is the second case confirmed in Tennessee.
Shelby County Health Department officials said the individual "traveled out of state recently," but would not provide additional details.
The individual tested positive for coronavirus yesterday and the specimen will now be tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to state health officials. This presumptive positive case comes a few days after the first case of coronavirus was identified in Williamson County.
"We're taking this situation very seriously," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.
Strickland has been communicating with the governor and state health officials regarding this case. All city facilities will be sanitized daily, Strickland said. The risk to the community is low, county officials said.
United Kingdom records 67 new coronavirus cases
The United Kingdom has recorded 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 273.
The figures were released by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care and are current as of 9 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Sunday.
Two people in the UK have died from the virus.
Finland cancels joint military exercise with Norway due to coronavirus
Finland’s army says it will no longer participate in a joint military exercise being led by the Norwegian armed forces because of coronavirus concerns.
About 400 Finish personnel were due to travel to Norway for Cold Response 2020 training.
There are now 470 coronavirus cases in the US
There are 470 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens from Wuhan (3) and the Diamond Princess (46). Twenty-one cases are from the Grand Princess.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 400 in 32 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 470.
This figure includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Coronavirus cases in Czech Republic rise to 28
The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic has risen to 28, the country’s Health Minister Adam Vojtech said Sunday.
That’s an increase of seven since Saturday.
Surgeon general says he thinks coronavirus is contained in certain areas of the country
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” today that he thinks the outbreak of the coronavirus is being contained in certain areas.
This claim comes as the number of cases has risen to more than 440 in the US. There have been 19 deaths and cases now span 32 states and the District of Columbia.
“If we had massive numbers of cases we would be seeing more deaths. And so we actually feel pretty good that some parts of the country have contained it just like when you look at the flu. And when we look at the the flu tracker, some parts of the country are having much more severe flu seasons. Some are having very mild flu seasons. The same thing for Coronavirus,” Adams said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, currently off the coast of California, should “absolutely not” be left on the ship. Fauci made those comments on “Fox News Sunday.”
Late last week: On Friday, the President said he did not want the passengers getting off the ship but did say he was leaving the final decision up to his advisers.
The US Department of Health and Human Services announced today that the passengers will be transferred to federal military installations after the ship docks Monday.
New York confirms 16 new coronavirus cases
Sixteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this morning.
This update brings the total number of state-wide cases to 105.
Here is the breakdown of cases across the state:
- Westchester: 82
- NYC: 12
- Nassau: 5
- Rockland: 2
- Saratoga: 2
- Suffolk: 1
- Ulster: 1