Crew members on Florida cruise ship tested for coronavirus

The Regal Princess is currently being held off the Florida coast as crew members, who previously served aboard the Grand Princess, are tested for novel coronavirus, according to Broward County. The crew members are being tested at the request of the Centers for Disease Control.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) told CNN they were notified of a no sail order for the Regal Princess by the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A USCG crew delivered coronavirus test kits to the ship this morning.

The Regal Princess’ captain told passengers aboard the ship that they would await results of the test before docking.

Some context: The Grand Princess has been held off the California coast after 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus. That ship is scheduled to dock in Oakland on Monday.

The cruise line has not returned CNN’s calls for comment.