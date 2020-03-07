Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide

A resident of a nursing home in Issaquah, Washington tested positive last night for the novel coronavirus, according to Eastside Fire Deputy Chief Rich Burke.

The patient has since been transferred from the facility to a local hospital, and three firefighters who responded to the scene have self-quarantined.

“We worked closely with the Kirkland Fire Department and learned a lot from what they went through,” Burke said.

The Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where the patient was living, posted a message on its website saying it had implemented infection control procedures for staff and residents.

This is the third senior care facility in the past week in Washington state to have a resident diagnosed with coronavirus.