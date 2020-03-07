Soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide
Mexico announces sixth case of coronavirus
Mexico’s health authorities confirmed one new case of novel coronavirus at a news conference late Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to six.
The latest case is a 71-year-old man who traveled to Italy. Authorities said he was in critical condition, but is now stable and under observation.
Third Washington state nursing home reports coronavirus infection
A resident of a nursing home in Issaquah, Washington tested positive last night for the novel coronavirus, according to Eastside Fire Deputy Chief Rich Burke.
The patient has since been transferred from the facility to a local hospital, and three firefighters who responded to the scene have self-quarantined.
“We worked closely with the Kirkland Fire Department and learned a lot from what they went through,” Burke said.
The Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where the patient was living, posted a message on its website saying it had implemented infection control procedures for staff and residents.
This is the third senior care facility in the past week in Washington state to have a resident diagnosed with coronavirus.
South Carolina reports two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus
An elderly woman and a patient with a travel history to Europe are the first two cases of novel coronavirus in the US state of South Carolina.
According to South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, the two cases are not linked.
The first patient is an elderly woman from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
The second is a woman from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. She did not require hospitalization and has self-isolated at home.
There are now 107 cases of the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong
A 56-year-old man with a long-term illness is among three new infections that have pushed the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 107.
According to a government statement, the man traveled to the US and Mexico between February 2 and February 20, and then to London and Paris until March 3.
The other two new cases are related to a previous case of a 69-year-old woman who was on a tour of India between January 31 and February 24.
One of those is the woman’s husband, a 69-year-old man with an underlying illness. He has no recent travel history.
He did not have any symptoms, and is now stable.
Nebraska confirms its first presumptive case of the coronavirus
At least 26 US states have now either confirmed or presumptive confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, after Nebraska announced its first case Friday.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a news release that the first presumptive positive case of the virus had been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
The patient is a woman in her 30s from Nebraska's Douglas county who recently returned from the UK at the end of February.
She started experiencing symptoms and was hospitalized at Methodist Hospital on March 5. After public health officials received notification that she could possibly have the virus on Thursday, they immediately ordered testing for the virus, which came back positive.
Currently, she is being transferred from the progressive care unit at Methodist Hospital to the Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine / the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).
8 cases of coronavirus now reported in Colorado
Two people who recently returned from overseas trips have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, bringing the total of positive or presumptive positive cases in the state to eight.
Authorities in Douglas County reported today that an adult who returned from a trip to Italy and a student who returned from a trip to the Philippines had both tested positive.
Separately, Colorado's Eagle County Public Health Department announced its first presumptive positive case.
The patient is a woman in her 50s visiting the area and likely exposed during international travel. She is not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation.
Kentucky confirms 1st coronavirus case
Kentucky’s governor has confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus this afternoon.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the patient is in the city of Lexington and they are being treated in isolation. Beshear has filed a state of emergency and activated the state’s emergency operations center.
Cruise passengers not told about coronavirus test results prior to Pence announcement
Passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise off the coast of California learned that 21 people on the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus by watching Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement this afternoon.
In an audio address aboard the cruise after Pence’s news conference, the ship’s captain apologized to passengers over the loudspeaker.
“You may have heard this on the news by the media already and we apologize, but we were not given advance notice of this announcement by the US federal government,” the captain said. “It would have been our preference to be the first to make this news available to you. These individuals will be notified of their test results as quickly as possible.”
The captain went on to say the individuals will be notified of the test results by the ship doctor as soon as possible. This includes two guests and 19 crew members.
Argentina confirms 6 more novel coronavirus cases
Health authorities in Argentina announced six new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a news release from the government of Argentina.
This brings the country’s total number of cases to eight.
According to the statement, all six new cases had traveled to different European countries. Those diagnosed with the virus are two women and four men between the ages of 57 and 72.