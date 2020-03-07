Live updates: US coronavirus cases top 300

There are now at least 304 confirmed or presumptive confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

This includes 49 cases in repatriated citizens and 255 cases detected in 28 states.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the 255 cases:

Arizona: 3 cases

California: 60, including 1 death

Colorado: 8

Connecticut: 1

Florida: 4

Georgia: 3

Hawaii: 1

Illinois: 6

Indiana: 1

Kentucky: 1

Maryland: 3

Massachusetts: 8

Minnesota: 1

Nebraska: 1

Nevada: 1

New Hampshire: 2

New Jersey: 4

New York: 44

North Carolina: 2

Oklahoma: 1

Oregon: 3

Pennsylvania: 2

Rhode Island: 3

South Carolina: 2

Tennessee: 1

Texas: 8

Washington: 80, including 14 deaths

Wisconsin: 1