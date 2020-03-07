Soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
Live updates: US coronavirus cases top 300
Here's a breakdown of which US states have cases of the coronavirus
There are now at least 304 confirmed or presumptive confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.
This includes 49 cases in repatriated citizens and 255 cases detected in 28 states.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the 255 cases:
Arizona: 3 cases
California: 60, including 1 death
Colorado: 8
Connecticut: 1
Florida: 4
Georgia: 3
Hawaii: 1
Illinois: 6
Indiana: 1
Kentucky: 1
Maryland: 3
Massachusetts: 8
Minnesota: 1
Nebraska: 1
Nevada: 1
New Hampshire: 2
New Jersey: 4
New York: 44
North Carolina: 2
Oklahoma: 1
Oregon: 3
Pennsylvania: 2
Rhode Island: 3
South Carolina: 2
Tennessee: 1
Texas: 8
Washington: 80, including 14 deaths
Wisconsin: 1
Facebook is going to ban ads for medical face masks
Facebook plans to ban medical face mask advertisements and commerce listings from its platform, according to the social media giant's director of product management.
Rob Leathern said in a tweet on Friday night that Facebook “will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency."
He said the change will be rolled out in the coming days.
Novel coronavirus death toll nears 3,500
China's National Health Commission reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus today, bringing the global death toll to 3,491 since the epidemic began.
The total number of deaths in mainland China is now 3,070, the vast majority of which have been in Hubei province -- ground zero for the outbreak. The total number of confirmed infections in China is now 80,651, with an increase of 99 new cases on Friday.
Outside of mainland China, there have been 421 deaths, as of this morning:
Italy: 197 deaths
Iran: 124
South Korea: 44
United States: 15
Japan: 12
France: 9
Spain: 8
Hong Kong, Iraq and Australia: 2 deaths each
Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have each reported 1 death.
Hawaii confirms former Grand Princess passenger as first coronavirus case
Hawaii has confirmed its first novel coronavirus case, according to state officials at a Friday news conference.
Governor David Ige said the patient is a Hawaii resident who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is now in quarantine off the coast of California.
It’s the seventh confirmed case tied to the cruise ship.
Ige said the Hawaiian patient disembarked in Mexico, but officials are aware that the cruise ship also stopped at four Hawaiian ports last month.
The state is examining the manifest of Grand Princess passengers to contact those who stopped in Hawaii, asking that they self-quarantine, he said.
BREAKING: More than 300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the US
There are at least 304 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States as of Friday evening, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, 255 cases have been detected in 28 states.
After including the 49 cases in repatriated citizens, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States is 304.
This total includes both presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
A total of 15 people have died from the virus in the United States -- 14 in Washington state and one in California.
Australia reports 63 coronavirus cases
Australia now has 63 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the country’s Department of Health said in a statement on Saturday.
Two deaths linked to the virus have been reported in the country.
Taiwan reports new coronavirus case
Taiwan confirmed an additional coronavirus case on Saturday, raising the island’s total to 45, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.
The newly confirmed case is a woman in her 50s who was in the same hospital ward as a previous case.
Mexico announces sixth case of coronavirus
Mexico’s health authorities confirmed one new case of novel coronavirus at a news conference late Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to six.
The latest case is a 71-year-old man who traveled to Italy. Authorities said he was in critical condition, but is now stable and under observation.