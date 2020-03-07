Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide

A 56-year-old man with a long-term illness is among three new infections that have pushed the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 107.

According to a government statement, the man traveled to the US and Mexico between February 2 and February 20, and then to London and Paris until March 3.

The other two new cases are related to a previous case of a 69-year-old woman who was on a tour of India between January 31 and February 24.

One of those is the woman’s husband, a 69-year-old man with an underlying illness. He has no recent travel history.

He did not have any symptoms, and is now stable.