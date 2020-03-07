Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide
There are now 107 cases of the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong
A 56-year-old man with a long-term illness is among three new infections that have pushed the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 107.
According to a government statement, the man traveled to the US and Mexico between February 2 and February 20, and then to London and Paris until March 3.
The other two new cases are related to a previous case of a 69-year-old woman who was on a tour of India between January 31 and February 24.
One of those is the woman’s husband, a 69-year-old man with an underlying illness. He has no recent travel history.
He did not have any symptoms, and is now stable.
Nebraska confirms its first presumptive case of the coronavirus
At least 26 US states have now either confirmed or presumptive confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, after Nebraska announced its first case Friday.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a news release that the first presumptive positive case of the virus had been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
The patient is a woman in her 30s from Nebraska's Douglas county who recently returned from the UK at the end of February.
She started experiencing symptoms and was hospitalized at Methodist Hospital on March 5. After public health officials received notification that she could possibly have the virus on Thursday, they immediately ordered testing for the virus, which came back positive.
Currently, she is being transferred from the progressive care unit at Methodist Hospital to the Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine / the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).
8 cases of coronavirus now reported in Colorado
Two people who recently returned from overseas trips have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, bringing the total of positive or presumptive positive cases in the state to eight.
Authorities in Douglas County reported today that an adult who returned from a trip to Italy and a student who returned from a trip to the Philippines had both tested positive.
Separately, Colorado's Eagle County Public Health Department announced its first presumptive positive case.
The patient is a woman in her 50s visiting the area and likely exposed during international travel. She is not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation.
Kentucky confirms 1st coronavirus case
Kentucky’s governor has confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus this afternoon.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the patient is in the city of Lexington and they are being treated in isolation. Beshear has filed a state of emergency and activated the state’s emergency operations center.
Cruise passengers not told about coronavirus test results prior to Pence announcement
Passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise off the coast of California learned that 21 people on the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus by watching Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement this afternoon.
In an audio address aboard the cruise after Pence’s news conference, the ship’s captain apologized to passengers over the loudspeaker.
“You may have heard this on the news by the media already and we apologize, but we were not given advance notice of this announcement by the US federal government,” the captain said. “It would have been our preference to be the first to make this news available to you. These individuals will be notified of their test results as quickly as possible.”
The captain went on to say the individuals will be notified of the test results by the ship doctor as soon as possible. This includes two guests and 19 crew members.
Argentina confirms 6 more novel coronavirus cases
Health authorities in Argentina announced six new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a news release from the government of Argentina.
This brings the country’s total number of cases to eight.
According to the statement, all six new cases had traveled to different European countries. Those diagnosed with the virus are two women and four men between the ages of 57 and 72.
282 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in US
There are 282 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 233 cases in 23 states, bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 226.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Another Grand Princess cruise passenger is now infected with the novel coronavirus
A sixth person who was previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that voyaged last month from San Francisco to Mexico is confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus.
The person, who did not feel well upon arriving home from the cruise, is a resident of Ventura County in Southern California, according to Ventura County Public Health. The patient has since remained at home with mild symptoms, according to county officials, only leaving to receive medical treatment.
The patient’s spouse, who also remains under home quarantine, was also on the cruise but does not have symptoms.
Some context: The California Department of Public Health notified Ventura County on March 4 that six of their residents had traveled on the cruise. The county has contacted the four remaining passengers, one of whom is symptomatic and being tested at this time. The remaining three have no symptoms.
This latest infection brings the total number of confirmed cases in California to 56.
Coronavirus death toll in Washington rises to 14
EvergreenHeath announced that its 12th novel coronavirus patient has died at its hospital in Kirkland, Washington.
This raises the coronavirus death toll in Washington state to 14, including two past coronavirus fatalities reported at other locations in Washington.