Amtrak cutting some train service between NY and DC as demand drops

Amtrak is making some changes to its schedule because of reduced demand from the coronavirus virus while altering some fees to accommodate travelers.

It announced three Acela trains which run between Washington, D.C., and New York will be suspended beginning Tuesday until the end of May.

“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers” including the three temporary suspensions, Amtrak said in a statement.

The service also announced – as some airlines have already implemented – a waiving of change fees or on all existing or new reservations made before April 30.

Regarding the actual trains, Amtrak said it is enhancing its cleaning protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning service on the trains and stations to multiple times a day and even on an hourly basis in some cases. Also it is increasing the use of disinfectants to wipe down handrails, doorknobs and surfaces.