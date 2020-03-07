Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses, trapping 70 people

Iceland's government has called for the country’s response to coronavirus to move into what it is calling an “emergency phase,” after two people were found to have contracted the virus in the country.

According to the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, the total number of confirmed cases in Iceland has now risen to 45. Previous cases had been traced to Italy and Austria, where infected individuals had visited ski resorts in the Alps.

"An increased number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Iceland and other Nordic countries has been reported in people who have stayed in ski resorts in the Alps. Therefore, the risk of infection in those areas has increased,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, regional health departments across Spain have identified new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the national total of confirmed cases to 447, an official update on Saturday confirmed.

According to health authorities, the total number of confirmed cases includes eight deaths and 30 recoveries.

Following the uptick in the number of confirmed cases, Barcelona City Hall confirmed via Twitter on Saturday that the city’s marathon – originally scheduled for March 15 – will be delayed to October 25 to “aid the containment” of the virus.

An additional 60 people have also tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium, bringing the country’s total to 169 confirmed cases, the Belgian Public Health Federal Service said Saturday in a statement.

According to the Public Health Federal Service, the majority of patients who tested positive had “recently traveled,” however the statement added that Belgian authorities are seeing “more and more local infections” identified.