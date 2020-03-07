70 Life Care Center employees show symptoms of coronavirus, spokesperson says

Seventy employees at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, are showing symptoms of novel coronavirus, according to Tim Killian, spokesperson for the facility.

There were 180 staff members employed at Life Care Center as of February 19.

Employees showing symptoms have been asked not to return to work, Killian said at a briefing on Saturday.

There were 120 residents at the facility on February 19, 54 residents have since been transferred to various hospitals, Killian said.

All current residents are confined to their rooms, Killian added.

On Thursday, the facility received 45 coronavirus tests, the results of which are still pending, according to Killian.