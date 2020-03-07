Soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images
Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread
Italy coronavirus cases jump by 1,247 in a day
Italy saw a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases today with a rise of 1,247 in a single day, the Civil Protection Department said in a statement.
The country now has a total of 5,883 cases.
The death toll also continues to climb with 36 fatalities reported on Saturday. The country has reported the most deaths outside of China, a total of 233.
Silvio Brusaferro, head of the Health Institute, said in a press conference that the majority of the deceased are male, over 80-years-old and suffered from other diseases.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US rise to 377
There are 377 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC, there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens from Wuhan (3) and the Diamond Princess (46). Twenty-one are from the Grand Princess.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 307 cases in 29 states, bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 377.
This figure includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Saudi Arabia confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus
The Saudi Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that two female citizens have tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to the state-run Saudi News Agency, SPA.
One woman had recently returned from Iran and the other from Iraq, which was not disclosed to authorities at first.
These latest two confirmed cases bring the total number in the country to seven.
New York governor declares state of emergency
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus in order to have “a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol,” according to a press conference held this afternoon.
“I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers. We’re going to be doing purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments that are very stressed," Cuomo said.
Cuomo added: "We have a more expedited purchasing and testing protocol and we’re going to be doing that."
California's Madera County confirms case of novel coronavirus
Dr. Simon Paul, of Madera County Public Health, reported one confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Madera County, California, today.
The case is the spouse of a couple that returned from a Princess Cruise voyage and whom California Department of Public Health contacted. The Madera County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) began monitoring the patient on March 5, according to a release from MCDPH.
When the individual developed symptoms, MCPDH coordinated with Madera Community Hospital for medical care and testing, the release said.
According to the release, the patient is currently in stable condition.
By the numbers: This latest case brings the number of people confirmed and presumed to have coronavirus in the state of California to 66.
Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 21
There are now 21 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New York, bringing the state-wide total to 76, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference this afternoon.
Here is the state-wide breakdown:
- New York City – 11
- Westchester County – 57
- Rockland County – 2
- Nassau County – 4
- Saratoga County – 2
3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in India
Three positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India today, according to the Health Ministry of India.
Two cases are from the union territory of Ladakh, with a travel history to Iran and the third case is from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, who recently traveled to Oman.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India is 34.
US federal court operations altered by the coronavirus
The coronavirus is impacting the operations of some federal courts across the US.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from nine western states including Washington, as well as a district court in Washington state, which has seen at least 80 cases, have altered some of the procedures as the virus continues to spread.
The appeals court, which has four courthouses including one in Seattle, said it is cancelling all hearings involving multiple judges as well as non-case related meetings, scheduled for next week.
The court said in an order posted online it was taking this measure “in light of the concerns about community spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout” the region covered by it.
All scheduled oral arguments in all locations will go forward, the court said.
“Counsel who wish to appear remotely for any hearing may file a motion in that case for such relief,” the court said.
The appeals court said it would be assessing the situation early next week.
The Southern District of New York issued an order directing the Metropolitan Detention Center to screen all detainees prior to scheduled appearances at court.
“If the temperature is 100.4 or above, such detainees should not be produced and the Court, forthwith, be notified,” Chief US District Judge Colleen McMahon ordered Friday.
Amtrak cutting some train service between NY and DC as demand drops
Amtrak is making some changes to its schedule because of reduced demand from the coronavirus virus while altering some fees to accommodate travelers.
It announced three Acela trains which run between Washington, D.C., and New York will be suspended beginning Tuesday until the end of May.
“As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers” including the three temporary suspensions, Amtrak said in a statement.
The service also announced – as some airlines have already implemented – a waiving of change fees or on all existing or new reservations made before April 30.
Regarding the actual trains, Amtrak said it is enhancing its cleaning protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning service on the trains and stations to multiple times a day and even on an hourly basis in some cases. Also it is increasing the use of disinfectants to wipe down handrails, doorknobs and surfaces.