New York governor declares state of emergency

The coronavirus is impacting the operations of some federal courts across the US.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from nine western states including Washington, as well as a district court in Washington state, which has seen at least 80 cases, have altered some of the procedures as the virus continues to spread.

The appeals court, which has four courthouses including one in Seattle, said it is cancelling all hearings involving multiple judges as well as non-case related meetings, scheduled for next week.

The court said in an order posted online it was taking this measure “in light of the concerns about community spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout” the region covered by it.

All scheduled oral arguments in all locations will go forward, the court said.

“Counsel who wish to appear remotely for any hearing may file a motion in that case for such relief,” the court said.

The appeals court said it would be assessing the situation early next week.

The Southern District of New York issued an order directing the Metropolitan Detention Center to screen all detainees prior to scheduled appearances at court.

“If the temperature is 100.4 or above, such detainees should not be produced and the Court, forthwith, be notified,” Chief US District Judge Colleen McMahon ordered Friday.