KDVR

Colorado officials announced a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the state’s first case, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health.

The case is in an out-of-state visitor -- a male in his 30s -- to Summit County.

When the man arrived at Denver's airport on February 29, he was asymptomatic, Gov. Jared Polis said.

The man developed symptoms two days ago, was tested yesterday and today the state lab said the test was positive.

The person was advised to go to a lower alititude and relocated to Jefferson County, the governor added..Coronavirus makes people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold.

The man is in isolation and his fiancee is in quarantine. Two friends from Colorado have been given quarantine directions, the governor said.

Polis said the man traveled to Italy in mid-February and had a travel companion who has had a positive coronavirus test in another state, Polis said.