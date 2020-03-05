Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
Colorado reports first case
Colorado officials announced a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the state’s first case, according to a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health.
The case is in an out-of-state visitor -- a male in his 30s -- to Summit County.
When the man arrived at Denver's airport on February 29, he was asymptomatic, Gov. Jared Polis said.
The man developed symptoms two days ago, was tested yesterday and today the state lab said the test was positive.
The person was advised to go to a lower alititude and relocated to Jefferson County, the governor added..Coronavirus makes people sick, usually with a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness, similar to a common cold.
The man is in isolation and his fiancee is in quarantine. Two friends from Colorado have been given quarantine directions, the governor said.
Polis said the man traveled to Italy in mid-February and had a travel companion who has had a positive coronavirus test in another state, Polis said.
Testing begins for cruise passengers
Watch:
Lyft urges office employees to work from home
Lyft said it is encouraging staffers at its San Francisco headquarters to work from home for the rest of this week “out of an abundance of caution.”
“We recently learned that a Lyft team member at our San Francisco headquarters was in contact with someone who was exposed to COVID-19. The team member has not exhibited any symptoms, and is in touch with medical professionals,” Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said in a statement to CNN Business.
“We are basing every step of our response process on CDC guidance.”
The company had its headquarters deep-cleaned overnight, according to LaManna.
DHS denies 241 people entry at US ports, airports
The US Department of Homeland Security refused entry into the country to 241 people -- 14 at airports; 227 at land ports -- within the past month because of the novel coronavirus, according to data provided by the department.
The figures provided by DHS were recorded from February 2 to March 3. The department did not provide a breakdown by country for those who were refused entry at airports.
Another 106 foreign nationals were denied entry before arriving in the US at pre-clearance airports, where US Customs officials conduct screening overseas.
The department is tasked with screening passengers that are subject to the President's travel restrictions from China and Iran. At the beginning of February, the United States began implementing stringent travel restrictions in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Most foreign nationals who visited China in the 14 days before their arrival to the United States are denied entry. That was expanded last week to include Iran.
Israel, Palestinians impose closure of Bethlehem
Israel and the Palestinian Authority imposed a closure on Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages Thursday evening following the discovery of seven cases of coronavirus in the Palestinian city. PA President Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency across the West Bank.
"The movement of Israelis and Palestinians in and out of the city is prohibited," Israeli Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett said in a statement.
The decision was made in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, Bennett said, and following consultations with the National Security Council and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
Seattle is adding homeless shelters to avoid coronavirus spread
The city of Seattle is working to add new homeless facilities in an attempt to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.
Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that two new groups of “tiny houses” and a repurposed former treatment facility will make it possible for the city to house another 100 people without shelter.
“Our neighbors experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, And as a City, region, and Country we must act with urgency to address the ongoing impacts of this public health crisis,” Durkan said in a statement.
Remember: Currently, no novel coronavirus patients have been identified by health officials as being homeless.
The shelter expansion follows efforts by King County to add new temporary buildings to isolate confirmed coronavirus patients, including three modular units and a motel. Durkan said Seattle’s new homeless facilities are not intended to serve people who already have the novel coronavirus.
It will take up to three weeks before the new shelters are fully operational. Durkan said additional shelter options can be made available more quickly if necessary, using plans already in place for severe weather emergencies.
Coronavirus testing has begun on cruise ship passengers near California
Coronavirus testing is underway for cruise ship passengers aboard the Grand Princess, passenger Michael Bell told CNN.
The tests were delivered to the ship via a California Air National Guard helicopter a short time ago.
The chopper hovered above the ship and para-rescue jumpers dropped the test kits and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention medical personnel down to the vessel, Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma told CNN.
Nearly 100 passengers have been identified as needing to be tested, including guests and staff, Princess said in an earlier statement.
In an announcement over the cruise ship’s loudspeaker, the ship’s captain told passengers that tests are being conducted and will be flown out by dinner, with results expected about five hours later, Bell said.
Bell said the CDC has forced the closure of the casino and all group activities on the ship. Guests are being told to stay six feet away from one another.
Ireland reports 7 new coronavirus cases
The Irish Department of Health has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 today, raising the total in the country to 13.
According to the daily report posted on the government’s website, the new patients include four men who “are associated with travel from Northern Italy” and two women who were in contact with other patients. The government says one person “is believed to have caught the virus through community transmission.”
One of the people affected was admitted to Cork University Hospital and is recovering in an isolation unit. The hospital has canceled all outpatient appointments scheduled for Friday “as part of infection control measures."
Texas governor announces new testing labs for coronavirus
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new public testing lab network across the state that he said will allow Texas to process kits more quickly.
"What is starting today is intended to expedite that process. We just now have that capability to make sure we can turn around those test results a whole lot quicker," he told reporters at a press conference today in Austin.
The labs are located in 10 cities: Lubbock, Fort Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen.
So far about half the labs are up and running (Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Lubbock, and Forth Worth), while the others will be online by the end of the month, Abbott said.
Abbott also confirmed that the patient diagnosed with coronavirus in Fort Bend County contracted the virus overseas, but he would not say where. He confirmed an investigation is underway on who's been in close contact with the patient.
Asked for his thoughts on SXSW not being canceled, Abbott said that was a decision up to local officials.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, maintained there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in Texas, since the patient in Fort Bend County contracted the virus overseas. He also said that's why they're not concerned about homeless populations yet at this time.