Live updates: Coronavirus cases near 95,000 worldwide

Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. David Ryder/Getty Images

The nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where six residents who died of the coronavirus, says it does not have its own testing kits.

“We are relying on our local hospitals, the local and state health departments and the CDC to confirm cases,” said a statement attributed to Executive Director Ellie Basham.

Representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been at the facility all week, according to King County public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. A federal medical assistance team is set to arrive Thursday.

The nursing home statement also says that any nursing home employee who “exhibits symptoms” is being asked to self-quarantine at home.

The statement does not say how many workers have been affected. Family members of the residents at Life Care Center are currently not allowed to visit and are being updated on their relatives’ condition daily via phone and email, but some have expressed concern that their loved ones still don’t know whether or not they are infected.

“We understand that this is a frightening situation for our community and the general public,” the statement said. “We are committed to ensuring that our residents continue receiving the best care possible.”

Daughters of Life Care Center resident relieved their mother will be tested: