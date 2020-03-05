Live updates: Coronavirus cases near 95,000 worldwide
Australia confirms new coronavirus death, extends travel ban to South Korea
Australia will extend its travel restrictions to China, Iran, and South Korea, the government announced today, shortly after confirming a new death.
There will also be enhanced screening measures for travelers arriving from Italy, including temperature checks, mandatory health questioning at check-in counters, and further checks by Australian Border force and bio-security officers.
Australia's Department of Health announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the national total to 52 cases. The department also confirmed the death of a resident in an nursing home, bringing the country's death toll to two.
Mount Vernon, New York is closing all schools and offices
All schools and offices in Mount Vernon, New York, are closing until March 9, according to a news release from the school district.
This comes after two of their students and their families were placed under quarantine, the release says.
School officials are working to clean all of their schools and offices during this time.
Mount Vernon is only a few miles from New Rochelle -- where two families have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Just joining us? Here are the latest coronavirus developments
Global cases are nearing 95,000: The number of people who have died from the coronavirus has risen to 3,283 as of Thursday, with 3,012 in mainland China. Outside of China, the most deaths have been reported in Italy, Iran and South Korea. Close to 95,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, again with the vast majority in mainland China.
Italy is shutting schools: Outside of China, one of the worst outbreaks has been in Italy, where more than 3,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed, and 107 deaths. The country announced Wednesday that it was closing all schools and universities until March 15, and a "red zone" has been declared in the north of the country.
Fears of a global pandemic are growing: While the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to declare the coronavirus a pandemic, as there is limited evidence of sustained transmission among people who have not recently traveled to China or had close contact with someone who recently traveled to China, other authorities have been less circumspect. Speaking Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said "the coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic."
There may be another cruise ship outbreak: The Diamond Princess cruise liner quarantined in Japan dominated headlines for weeks, and now another ship has been halted -- this time off the coast of California -- after passengers and crew demonstrated symptoms. Governor Gavin Newsom, who earlier declared a state of emergency over an outbreak in the state, said the Grand Princess had been delayed to allow US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staff time to inspect it.
Trump used the virus to go after Obama: The US President falsely claimed Wednesday that policies adopted by the Obama administration had slowed down diagnostic testing. Both a Republican senator's office and a lab association said this is not correct.
German health minister: The virus has become a "global pandemic"
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said today that "the coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic," while speaking to lawmakers at the German National Parliament
In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 158.
What is an epidemic? An epidemic is more than a normal number cases of an illness, specific health-related behavior, or other health-related events in a community or region.
What is a pandemic? A pandemic is defined as the "worldwide spread" of a new disease.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month that there is no definitive scientific definition of what constitutes a pandemic.
He added that there could be arguments on either side as to whether the coronavirus outbreak could be described as a pandemic.
Here are the coronavirus numbers, broken down
Chinese authorities reported 31 more deaths and 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus yesterday, and said a total of 52,045 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Here are the breakdown of the numbers:
Cases:
- In mainland China: 80,409
- Outside China: 14,498
- Global total: 94,907
Deaths:
- In mainland China: 3,012
- Outside China: 271
- Global total: 3,283
Outside China, deaths have been reported in:
- Italy: 107
- Iran: 92
- South Korea: 35
- Japan: 12
- US: 11
- France: 4
- Hong Kong: 2
- Spain: 2
- Iraq: 2
- Taiwan: 1
- Australia: 1
- Thailand: 1
- The Philippines: 1
United Airlines is slashing international and domestic flights over the coronavirus
United Airlines warned employees earlier today it will be cutting back on more flights due to the impact of the coronavirus on worldwide travel.
Flights slashed: In an companywide email, provided to CNN by United, the airline's executives say they are cutting United’s international schedule by 20% in April, while domestic flights across the US and Canada will be cut by 10%.
The airline will try to minimize the effect of the changes to its workers, but a hiring freeze for non-critical jobs is now in place until at least the end of June, the email said.
Employees are also being told they can volunteer for an unpaid leave of absence or reduced schedule. Planned salary increases for management and administrators are being pushed back by three months.
“We sincerely hope that these latest measures are enough, but the dynamic nature of this outbreak requires us to by nimble and flexible moving forward in how we respond,” the memo said.
438 more cases and 3 new deaths in South Korea
South Korea reported three new deaths and 438 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This brings the national total to 5,766 cases and 35 deaths.
Among the 438 new cases, 320 are from the southern city of Daegu, which has been at the heart of the national outbreak.
In total, 4,326 cases have been from Daegu, with many of them linked to the Shincheonji religious group.
Another 87 of the new cases are from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu.
Around 90% of the nation's cases are from Daegu and North Gyeongsang province.
Japan records its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus infections
Japan recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its biggest one-day increase so far, according to data released by its Ministry of Health.
The country's total now stands at 1,023 cases, of which 706 are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Nursing home in Washington says it has not been provided coronavirus testing kits
The nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where six residents who died of the coronavirus, says it does not have its own testing kits.
“We are relying on our local hospitals, the local and state health departments and the CDC to confirm cases,” said a statement attributed to Executive Director Ellie Basham.
Representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been at the facility all week, according to King County public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. A federal medical assistance team is set to arrive Thursday.
The nursing home statement also says that any nursing home employee who “exhibits symptoms” is being asked to self-quarantine at home.
The statement does not say how many workers have been affected. Family members of the residents at Life Care Center are currently not allowed to visit and are being updated on their relatives’ condition daily via phone and email, but some have expressed concern that their loved ones still don’t know whether or not they are infected.
“We understand that this is a frightening situation for our community and the general public,” the statement said. “We are committed to ensuring that our residents continue receiving the best care possible.”
Daughters of Life Care Center resident relieved their mother will be tested: