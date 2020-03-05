Live updates: Coronavirus cases near 95,000 worldwide
438 more cases and 3 new deaths in South Korea
South Korea reported three new deaths and 438 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This brings the national total to 5,766 cases and 35 deaths.
Among the 438 new cases, 320 are from the southern city of Daegu, which has been at the heart of the national outbreak.
In total, 4,326 cases have been from Daegu, with many of them linked to the Shincheonji religious group.
Another 87 of the new cases are from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu.
Around 90% of the nation's cases are from Daegu and North Gyeongsang province.
Japan records its biggest one-day increase in coronavirus infections
Japan recorded 33 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its biggest one-day increase so far, according to data released by its Ministry of Health.
The country's total now stands at 1,023 cases, of which 706 are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Nursing home in Washington says it has not been provided coronavirus testing kits
The nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where six residents who died of the coronavirus, says it does not have its own testing kits.
“We are relying on our local hospitals, the local and state health departments and the CDC to confirm cases,” said a statement attributed to Executive Director Ellie Basham.
Representatives from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been at the facility all week, according to King County public health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin. A federal medical assistance team is set to arrive Thursday.
The nursing home statement also says that any nursing home employee who “exhibits symptoms” is being asked to self-quarantine at home.
The statement does not say how many workers have been affected. Family members of the residents at Life Care Center are currently not allowed to visit and are being updated on their relatives’ condition daily via phone and email, but some have expressed concern that their loved ones still don’t know whether or not they are infected.
“We understand that this is a frightening situation for our community and the general public,” the statement said. “We are committed to ensuring that our residents continue receiving the best care possible.”
Daughters of Life Care Center resident relieved their mother will be tested:
There are 159 cases of the coronavirus across the US
The United States has reported 159 cases of the novel coronavirus.
Here's the breakdown:
- 49 cases were repatriated from abroad: three from Wuhan, China, and 46 from the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Japan.
- 110 cases were detected and tested on US soil.
These cases include presumptive cases -- meaning the patients tested positive in a public health lab or in state and district labs, and are pending confirmation from federal labs.
The 109 local cases are spread out across 15 states:
- Arizona: 2
- California: 36 (including one death)
- Florida: 3
- Georgia: 2
- Illinois: 4
- Massachusetts: 2
- New Hampshire: 2
- New Jersey: 1
- New York: 11
- North Carolina: 1
- Oregon: 3
- Rhode Island: 2
- Washington state: 39 (includes 10 fatalities)
- Wisconsin: 1
- Texas: 1
Indonesian police arrest 3 people for hoarding masks
Indonesian police have arrested and charged three people for hoarding surgical masks and antiseptic liquids to resell at higher prices.
The three suspects had hoarded masks since February, "allegedly selling the masks for higher prices to reap profits," said state news agency Antara, citing Central Java Provincial Police Senior Commissioner Budi Hariyanto.
The suspects were selling the masks at around eight times the regular market price, police said.
If convicted, the three suspects could face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $3.5 million.
On Tuesday, Antara reported that President Joko Widodo ordered the National Police to take "stern measures against the irresponsible parties who capitalize on a moment like this by stockpiling masks and selling them at a high price."
Texas and New Jersey report first presumptive coronavirus cases
The states of Texas and New Jersey have identified their first presumptive cases of the coronavirus, authorities announced today.
In Texas: The case was announced by Fort Bend County, near Houston. The patient is a man in his 70s who recently became ill after traveling abroad, and is now hospitalized.
The local health department said it had been preparing for the arrival of the virus, and is ready to respond. Houston has increased its capacity to test for the virus, but there is a limit to the number of tests it can run, so officials are asking that only people with significant symptoms go for testing.
In New Jersey: The patient is a man in his 30s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since March 3.
The New Jersey Department Of Health tested the man locally and now those results are being processed at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
What is a presumptive case? This means the patient has tested positive in local or state labs, but that the results have yet to be confirmed by a test in the federal CDC lab.