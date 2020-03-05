Live updates: Coronavirus cases near 95,000 worldwide

South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul on March 4. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea reported three new deaths and 438 additional cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

This brings the national total to 5,766 cases and 35 deaths.

Among the 438 new cases, 320 are from the southern city of Daegu, which has been at the heart of the national outbreak.

In total, 4,326 cases have been from Daegu, with many of them linked to the Shincheonji religious group.

Another 87 of the new cases are from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu.

Around 90% of the nation's cases are from Daegu and North Gyeongsang province.