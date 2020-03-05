Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
6 US states are not currently testing for novel coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a map of US states and territories with one or more labs that are using diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.
All states are listed as currently testing for coronavirus, except Alabama, Maine, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming; those states are listed as being in progress, according to the map.
Guam, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands are all listed as being in progress, as well. The CDC says people should contact their state health departments with questions about testing. The information is provided by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, the CDC said today.
The CDC is now generally updating coronavirus case totals by noon on weekdays. CDC’s numbers close out at 4 p.m. ET the day before reporting. The most up-to-date case counts will come from states, CDC officials have said.
CNN’s tally relies on state totals and won’t always match CDC’s count – CNN has already counted at least 163 US cases, including 114 cases in 16 states detected through the US public health system.
According to the update Thursday by the CDC, there are now 149 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.
Today's update from CDC includes 46 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 100 US cases.
Across the country: US cases are those detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems since January 21. Among the 100 US cases, there have been 10 deaths, according to CDC’s count.
The 100 US cases are in 13 states, according to CDC: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.
Number of coronaviruses cases in Netherlands doubles to 82
The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has doubled to 82, after 44 new patients were identified today, the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) told CNN in a statement.
According to the institute, 69 of those infected are “people who have been in Italy” or were in contact with family members who have tested positive to the virus.
Two of the new patients are in the hospital and the others are isolated in their homes, the institute added.
A third county in Washington state has a coronavirus patient
A Grant County resident has “tested presumptive positive for COVID-19,” according to the Grant County Health District's Facebook page.
The man is hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital, the Facebook post said.
This brings the total number of cases of coronavirus in Washington state to 40.
This is first case of coronavirus in Grant County, Washington state.
Health officials in Washington state have previously said King County has 31 cases, including 9 deaths, and Snohomish County has 8 cases, including 1 death.
US Education Department has a working group to deal with coronavirus
While testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Education Secretary Betsy Devos said the department has a working group that it has formed and is in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Education Department has created a website, established a dedicated email for specific questions and released guidance from the Office of Civil Rights reminding that students should not be discriminated against due to their ethnicity or heritage, Devos said.
When Sen. Patty Murray asked about students with disabilities, Devos said the department is updating guidance it had from 2009 on students with disabilities related to the H1N1 virus. Devos said she expects that update “soon,” noting that it didn’t require drastic changes.
France's coronavirus death toll climbs to six
Two more people have died in France as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to six, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement today.
First case of coronavirus reported in Tennessee
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee is an adult man from Williamson County, Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said during a press conference today.
Piercey said the infected man has a recent history of out-of-state travel and had just returned home in the last four to five days. It is unclear what his travel patterns were, however the state is working to get those details, Piercey said.
The patient is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. His household contacts are also quarantined and are being monitored, Piercey added.
Rome marathon canceled over coronavirus fears
Italy has canceled the Rome marathon scheduled for March 29, the press office for the organizers said today.
It will be rescheduled for 2021.
Egyptian man tests positive for coronavirus
A 44-year-old Egyptian man returning from Serbia through France tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Health Ministry said today.
This is the first reported coronavirus case for an Egyptian national. Two other foreigners previously tested positive there.
The new patient, who stopped in France for a 12-hour transit, did not show symptoms upon arrival, according to a statement by the ministry. He is currently receiving health care and will be kept in quarantine, the statement added.
US stocks open sharply lower
US stocks dropped again Thursday as the market continues to swing from extreme gains to extreme losses.
Investors are unsure how to price in their worries about coronavirus.
Here's what happened at Thursday's opening:
- The Dow opened 700 points, or 2.6%, lower. On Wednesday, the index logged its second-best point gain in history.
- The S&P 500 opened down 2.4%.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%.
The roller coaster of a week has given investors whiplash. The Dow posted two of its best days in history in terms of points gained on Monday and Wednesday, and one of its worst point losses Tuesday. That has unnerved many people with stock-heavy 401(k)s, which have been whipsawed this week.