6 US states are not currently testing for novel coronavirus

This map shows states and territories with one or more laboratories that have successfully verified and are currently using COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Credit: APHL/CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a map of US states and territories with one or more labs that are using diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.

All states are listed as currently testing for coronavirus, except Alabama, Maine, Ohio, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming; those states are listed as being in progress, according to the map.

Guam, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands are all listed as being in progress, as well. The CDC says people should contact their state health departments with questions about testing. The information is provided by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, the CDC said today.

The CDC is now generally updating coronavirus case totals by noon on weekdays. CDC’s numbers close out at 4 p.m. ET the day before reporting. The most up-to-date case counts will come from states, CDC officials have said.

CNN’s tally relies on state totals and won’t always match CDC’s count – CNN has already counted at least 163 US cases, including 114 cases in 16 states detected through the US public health system.

According to the update Thursday by the CDC, there are now 149 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.

Today's update from CDC includes 46 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 100 US cases.

Across the country: US cases are those detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems since January 21. Among the 100 US cases, there have been 10 deaths, according to CDC’s count.

The 100 US cases are in 13 states, according to CDC: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.