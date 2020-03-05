Tito's Vodka does not want people using its liquor to make hand sanitizer

The social media team behind Tito's Vodka has been hard at work telling people that its liquor should not be used to make hand sanitizer.

The Austin, Texas, based distillery has fact-checked Twitter users after numerous articles and YouTube videos have surfaced explaining how people can whip up their own hand sanitizer following a strain on supply across the US over coronavirus fears.

"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information," Tito's Vodka has tweeted.

More on DIY hand sanitizer: The World Health Organization has published an official guide to making hand sanitizer. But it's intended for populations that do not have clean water or other medical-grade products in place.

If made correctly, DIY solution could be helpful and even effective. But if made incorrectly, it can be downright harmful.

"I worry about people making their own sanitizer as it will be difficult to make sure that the concentrations are correct," Daniel Parker, assistant professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine, told CNN of the trend.

For hand sanitizer to be effective, it must have at least 60% alcohol content, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read some of the tweets from Tito's Vodka below: