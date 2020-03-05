There are 161 cases of novel coronavirus in US

A sign is pictured at the entrance of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, a facility linked with confirmed coronavirus cases. Credit: Ted S. Warren/AP

There are 161 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.

According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 112 cases in 15 states. Bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 161.

This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.

Here's a state-by-state breakdown:

Arizona – 2

– 2 California – 36 (includes 1 fatality)

– 36 (includes 1 fatality) Florida - 3

- 3 Georgia - 2

- 2 Illinois - 4

- 4 Massachusetts - 2

- 2 New Hampshire – 2

– 2 New Jersey - 1

- 1 New York - 13

- 13 North Carolina - 1

- 1 Oregon - 3

- 3 Rhode Island - 2

- 2 Washington state - 39 (includes 10 fatalities)

- 39 (includes 10 fatalities) Wisconsin – 1

– 1 Texas - 1

Remember: These numbers are constantly being updated as the situation is fluid.