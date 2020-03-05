Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
There are 161 cases of novel coronavirus in US
There are 161 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 112 cases in 15 states. Bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 161.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's a state-by-state breakdown:
- Arizona – 2
- California – 36 (includes 1 fatality)
- Florida - 3
- Georgia - 2
- Illinois - 4
- Massachusetts - 2
- New Hampshire – 2
- New Jersey - 1
- New York - 13
- North Carolina - 1
- Oregon - 3
- Rhode Island - 2
- Washington state - 39 (includes 10 fatalities)
- Wisconsin – 1
- Texas - 1
Remember: These numbers are constantly being updated as the situation is fluid.
German pharmacies to mix disinfectant themselves to meet coronavirus demand
German pharmacies have been given permission by the country's health ministry to mix disinfectant solutions themselves because of shortages due to coronavirus.
On its official Twitter account, the ministry said: "In light of the shortages caused by the coronavirus pharmacies are allowed to make disinfectant themselves. This exceptional regulation was made public yesterday by the Federal Agency for Workplace Protection and Workplace Health."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sends "message of comfort" to South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a "personal letter" to South Korean President Moon Jae-in Wednesday, Blue House spokesman Yoon Do-hyun said Thursday.
In the letter, Kim conveyed "his message of comfort" to the South Korean people who are battling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Yoon said.
Kim said he remains confident that South Korea will prevail in this fight "without fail" and wished for good health of the "brethren in the South," Yoon added.
The North Korean leader also expressed that he was "worried" about President Moon’s health and wrote of his frustration that there "isn’t much that he can do to help at this moment."
Kim underlined his "unwavering friendship and trust" towards President Moon and added that he will continue to "quietly send his best wishes" for the South Korean leader to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.
Yoon added that Kim also expressed "his candid thoughts" on the situation in the Korean Peninsula.
President Moon replied Thursday and "conveyed his gratitude through a personal letter to Chairman Kim," Yoon revealed.
Tourists banned from Bethlehem due to coronavirus fears
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has ordered a ban on all tourists entering PA areas, which include Bethlehem and all the major cities of the West Bank.
In addition, the PA has ordered all schools, restaurants and places of religious congregation in Bethlehem and surrounding towns and villages to close for two weeks amid fears of a possible coronavirus outbreak in the city. Among the churches affected is Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus.
The announcement is connected to a visit to the town of Beit Jala, which sits next to Bethlehem, by a group of tourists from Greece. One of the tour group later tested positive for the coronavirus on their return home.
All workers at the Beit Jala hotel where the tourists stayed during their time in the city have been tested for the virus, the hotel told CNN, but results are not yet known.
How to talk to your children about coronavirus
Talking about the coronavirus is hard enough when you're an adult. The information, numbers and advice concerning the outbreak seem to shift by the day, and the abstract nature of the threat can invite plenty of fear and uncertainty.
However, if everyone is talking about the virus, your children are definitely listening.
Here is some expert advice on how to start this important conversation, and keep your child safe and reassured.
- Don’t wait until they come to you
- Keep information simple and useful
- Validate their concerns
- Tell them what's being done to keep them safe
- Empower them to make healthy choices with you
London police seek four men after "racist" coronavirus attack on East Asian student
Police have released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with a "racially aggravated assault" where suspects targeted a Singapore man of Chinese ethnicity in central London.
Jonathan Mok wrote on Facebook that he was attacked by a group of people on Oxford Street on February 24, noting that one of his assailants referenced the coronavirus outbreak during the attack.
London's Metropolitan Police said the 23-year-old was punched, kicked and sustained facial injuries in the attack, which comes at a time of increasing xenophobia against people of East Asian appearance in the UK and around the world. Police told CNN on Thursday that no arrests have yet been made.
There are at least 13 coronavirus cases across New York state
New York City confirmed two new coronavirus cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office told CNN this morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the state up to 13.
The cases were confirmed overnight. A full news release from the mayor's office is expected later this morning.
Two Red Cross volunteers in Italy test positive for coronavirus
Two Red Cross volunteers in Lombardy, northern Italy, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Riccardo Giudici, head of the Italian Red Cross in the region.
The Red Cross in Lombardy has thousands of volunteers working in the health system, he said.
In addition to the two volunteers who have tested positive, “140 are considered ‘at risk’ of having contracted the virus, most of whom are in the ‘red zone’ and had contact with coronavirus patients in the first couple of days of the crisis,” Giudici said. They’ve been tested, or are waiting for the test, the official added.
“We have an increase of patients with coronavirus, but at this moment the health system is able to control and manage the situation… We have enough doctors, nurses and volunteers to manage patients and control the situation,” Giudici said.