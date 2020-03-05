Cleaning products are displayed on a shelf at Jackson Hardware on March 2 in San Rafael, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US Environmental Protection Agency is arming consumers with a list of disinfectants that people can use to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

The federal agency released a five-page list of chemicals and products Thursday that it says are strong enough to ward off "harder-to-kill" viruses than SARS-CoV-2.

Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA's list:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

You can read the full list of disinfectants here.