Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
These are the disinfectants you can use against coronavirus
The US Environmental Protection Agency is arming consumers with a list of disinfectants that people can use to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.
The federal agency released a five-page list of chemicals and products Thursday that it says are strong enough to ward off "harder-to-kill" viruses than SARS-CoV-2.
Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA's list:
- Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
- Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
- Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
- Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
Nurses union says 80 members around US under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus
National Nurses United says 80 of its members nationwide are currently self-quarantined due to the novel coronavirus.
Speaking at a press conference today, Bonnie Castillo, a registered nurse and executive director of National Nurses United, said, “it is not a successful strategy to leave nurses and other health care workers unprotected so that one patient can sideline so many workers at once.”
"When we are quarantined we're not only prevented from caring for our COVID-19 patients, but also taken away from caring for our cancer patients, our cardiac patients, our premature babies. Nurses need to be protected so that we can care for all our patients when they need us," Castillo said.
During the press conference, Deborah Burger, president of California Nurses Association, read a letter from an anonymous nurse who works in California and is currently self-quarantined. In the letter, the nurse said they are struggling to get a test, despite developing a fever after caring for a patient who tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The nurse is currently waiting to get a test, the letter said.
“This is not a ticket dispenser at the deli counter. It's a public health emergency, delaying this test puts the whole community at risk," the letter added.
Southwest Airlines may need to cut flights due to coronavirus, CEO says
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says a drop-off in bookings began last week, and the airline may have to join competitors in cutting flights if it continues.
He said the decision hadn’t been made, but called it a “gut punch.”
This is significant because Southwest is essentially only a domestic carrier – so it isn’t seeing people who are disinterested in flying to China, but seeing people who don’t want to fly around the US.
Kelly said he doesn’t think discounting prices would help, though it is something he could consider.
Pence says for now, there are not enough coronavirus tests to meet anticipated demand
Vice President Mike Pence said the United States doesn’t have enough coronavirus tests, at this point, to meet what officials expect to be the demand for them in the future.
“We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” Pence told reporters following a meeting with his coronavirus task force and executives from 3M in Minnesota.
“For those that we believe have been exposed, for those who are showing symptoms, we’ve been able to provide the testing,” Pence said.
He went on to say the US "distributed 1,500 kits, with roughly 500 tests each so there’s roughly about a million and a half tests going out to hospitals."
Medical professionals note that many patients require multiple tests to confirm a positive test result, meaning that of the million and a half tests available, the number of patients who actually receive the tests will likely be much lower, until supplies and testing capacity are increased.
Watch:
The Dow falls 1,000 points as investors worry about coronavirus
US stocks fell Thursday with the Dow losing more than 1,000 points as investors continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus.
Senate overwhelmingly approves $8.3 billion coronavirus response package
In a rare show of bipartisanship, the Senate voted overwhelmingly today to approve a sweeping spending package to direct billions of dollars toward the US government's response to the coronavirus outbreak as lawmakers scramble to fight the spread of the disease.
The measure passed by a vote of 96-1. The package will next be sent to the White House for the President's signature.
It passed the House on Wednesday with broad, bipartisan support.
What the legislation says: The agreement provides $7.8 billion in appropriations to address the outbreak of coronavirus as well as an authorization for $500 million in mandatory spending to fund a telehealth program in an effort to expand access to health services for seniors for a total of $8.3 billion in all.
Lawmakers have been meeting for days to hammer out a package to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The total funding package that will be allocated by the deal is an amount far higher than the $2.5 billion White House request. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed $8.5 billion to deal with the outbreak.
Last week, however, the President opened the door to a higher spending level to combat coronavirus than what the White House initially requested, saying, "We'll spend whatever is appropriate."
Coronavirus death toll in France climbs to 7
The French Health Ministry has confirmed that seven patients have died from coronavirus in France.
According to the ministry’s update today, the seven deaths include six men and one woman; the majority were over 80 years old.
By the numbers: So far, 423 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across France, with 23 individuals in critical condition, the Health Ministry added.
The Health Ministry believes France is still in "stage 2" of the coronavirus outbreak, based on the fact that the virus is yet to spread across the country and remains concentrated in separate clusters.
There are 205 cases of novel coronavirus in the US
There are 205 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC there are 49 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 156 cases in 17 states, bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 205.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
- Arizona — 2
- California — 36 (includes 1 fatality)
- Florida — 4
- Georgia — 2
- Illinois — 5
- Massachusetts — 2
- New Hampshire — 2
- New Jersey — 1
- New York — 22
- North Carolina — 1
- Oregon — 3
- Rhode Island — 2
- Washington state — 70 (includes 10 fatalities)
- Wisconsin — 1
- Texas — 1
- Tennessee — 1
- Nevada — 1
Remember: These numbers are constantly being updated as the situation is fluid.
Portuguese airline cancels 1,000 flights because of coronavirus fears
Portuguese airline TAP has announced it will cancel 1,000 flights between March and April over fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said today in a statement.
The cancellations – which represents 4% of TAP’s global operations in March and 6% in April – follow a “strong slowdown” in the world’s economy following the COVID-19 outbreak and “lower demand” for flights, the airline said.
“The drop in demand naturally implies a decrease in revenue so, to protect the integrity of its treasury, TAP has already taken some fundamental decisions, such as the suspension of all non-critical investments, the review and cut of non-essential expenses for the business or the suspension of hiring and new admissions, in addition to adapting supply to demand,” TAP’s statement outlined.
According to TAP, the cancellations will focus on flights heading to the “most affected regions,” including Italy, Spain and France, but will also include some intercontinental flights.
TAP said it continues to prioritize “the protection of the health” of its passengers and employees.