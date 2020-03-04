Iran coronavirus cases soar past 2,300
A Seattle-based Amazon employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus
Amazon is informing employees that one of its Seattle-based workers has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to a mass email for all staff members in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, the employee infected with the novel coronavirus became ill on February 25 and has not been back to work since that time.
The company said it has directly notified all coworkers who had been in close contact with the patient. The worker was based at the downtown office building the company refers to as Amazon Brazil, according to the email.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the email to CNN, adding, “We’re supporting the affected employee.”
It was not immediately clear whether the case was included in Washington state’s count of coronavirus patients in King County, which stood at 21 on Monday.
Iran's coronavirus cases rose past 2,300 on Tuesday. Here's what's happening there
One week ago, Iran had fewer than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Iranian authorities said there were 2,336 confirmed cases, making the Middle Eastern country one of the worst affected in the world.
There are now 77 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on state TV Tuesday.
Here's what's going on:
- Freeing prisoners: Iran will temporarily release more than 54,000 prisoners in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA, citing Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili. The release of prisoners is under the supervision of Iran's health ministry.
- Lawmakers infected: 23 lawmakers from Iran's parliament have tested positive for coronavirus. That means around 8% are infected. Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced last Friday that parliament sessions would be suspended until further notice.
- Medical supplies: Iran received its first planeload of assistance from the World Health Organization on Monday. That included eight tons of test kits that will allow it to test 100,000 people, IRNA said in a report. The WHO also sent six teams of epidemiologists, physicians and specialists in laboratories tests.
- Foreigners evacuated: The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it is evacuating all its citizens from Iran amid fears of coronavirus spread, state news agency WAM reported.
Australia confirms 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing total cases to 40
Australia has confirmed two new cases of novel coronavirus in New South Wales, bringing the country's total to 40, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
Speaking during an interview with CNN affiliate Sky News Australia on Wednesday, Hunt said the two patients are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
According to a news release from the New South Wales government, the man began feeling unwell after he arrived in Australia from Iran on Sunday.
The woman had not traveled outside of Australia and is believed to have acquired the illness locally, the news release added.
Malaysia now has 36 confirmed coronavirus cases
There are seven new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia, bringing the country's total to 36, Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of Health Malaysia, announced on Twitter Tuesday.
The director general said all the new cases are close contacts of a patient who previously contracted the virus and they are currently in a stable condition.