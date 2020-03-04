Iran coronavirus cases soar past 2,300
As coronavirus spreads, more people are working and studying from home
For weeks, students and workers in greater China have been studying and working remotely.
Now, as coronavirus spreads into more countries around the world, companies in other countries are looking into doing the same.
America's largest bank JPMorgan Chase is bracing for the coronavirus outbreak by asking thousands of its employees to work from home for a day to test contingency plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
Most Google staff at its Europe headquarters in Dublin have been told to work from home after a worker reported flu-like symptoms, Irish public broadcaster RTE reports. That person has not tested positive for coronavirus. There are over 8,000 employees at the Dublin office, according to Google.
The pros and cons
As some teachers in Asia have found, working from home can be a bit of a nightmare.
But in other sectors, this unexpected experiment has been so well received that employers are considering adopting it as a more permanent measure. For those who advocate more flexible working options, the past few weeks mark a possible step toward widespread -- and long-awaited -- reform.
Read more about what may be the world's largest work-from-home experiment here.
New Zealand reports second case of novel coronavirus
New Zealand has reported a second case of the novel coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.
The patient is a New Zealand citizen in her 30s who recently returned to Auckland from northern Italy, the statement read. She does not require hospital level care and is currently under self-isolation at home.
"Although we have our second case of COVID-19, with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low," the statement said.
The country's first case -- which was confirmed last month -- is a New Zealand citizen who traveled to Iran and returned to New Zealand via Bali. He had tested negative twice before the positive test.
South Korea confirms 1 new death as cases pass 5,300
South Korea has confirmed one new death from the coronavirus -- that's the 32nd patient to die in the country.
There are also another 516 cases, which brings the total number of infections to 5,328, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Among the 516 new cases, 405 are from the city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been concentrated. In total, 4,006 cases have been from Daegu, with many of them linked to the Shincheonji religious group.
Another 89 new cases are from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu. Around 90% of the nation's cases are from Daegu and North Gyeongsang.
If you're just joining us, here's what's been happening over the past few hours
The global number of infections from coronavirus stands at over 92,800, including 3,200 deaths, as the outbreak continues to spread across the globe.
Here's the latest:
- Prisoners released: Iran announced Tuesday that it will temporarily release more than 54,000 inmates in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Middle Eastern country has over 2,300 cases of the virus, and 77 deaths.
- US spread: There are now more than 120 coronavirus cases in the US and nine deaths, with infections reported in 13 states.
- South Korea spike: The worst outbreak outside mainland China is in South Korea, where there are now more than 5,300 cases and 32 deaths.
- More cancellations: Google is canceling its biggest event of the year because of concerns about the coronavirus. The annual developer conference had been scheduled for May.
- Pope's health: The Vatican responded to queries about Pope Francis’s health after reports suggested he had been tested for coronavirus, saying he just has a cold.
- Death in Spain: Spanish authorities have confirmed the country's first coronavirus death. The victim died on February 13, and their remains have tested positive for the virus. In total, the country has 162 confirmed cases.
- Declining cases in China: Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, said Tuesday that the WHO had scrutinized China's data, and believed that the steady decline in novel coronavirus cases in the country since the end of January was real.
A Seattle-based Amazon employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus
Amazon is informing employees that one of its Seattle-based workers has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
According to a mass email for all staff members in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, the employee infected with the novel coronavirus became ill on February 25 and has not been back to work since that time.
The company said it has directly notified all coworkers who had been in close contact with the patient. The worker was based at the downtown office building the company refers to as Amazon Brazil, according to the email.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the email to CNN, adding, “We’re supporting the affected employee.”
It was not immediately clear whether the case was included in Washington state’s count of coronavirus patients in King County, which stood at 21 on Monday.
Iran's coronavirus cases rose past 2,300 on Tuesday. Here's what's happening there
One week ago, Iran had fewer than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Iranian authorities said there were 2,336 confirmed cases, making the Middle Eastern country one of the worst affected in the world.
There are now 77 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on state TV Tuesday.
Here's what's going on:
- Freeing prisoners: Iran will temporarily release more than 54,000 prisoners in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA, citing Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili. The release of prisoners is under the supervision of Iran's health ministry.
- Lawmakers infected: 23 lawmakers from Iran's parliament have tested positive for coronavirus. That means around 8% are infected. Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced last Friday that parliament sessions would be suspended until further notice.
- Medical supplies: Iran received its first planeload of assistance from the World Health Organization on Monday. That included eight tons of test kits that will allow it to test 100,000 people, IRNA said in a report. The WHO also sent six teams of epidemiologists, physicians and specialists in laboratories tests.
- Foreigners evacuated: The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that it is evacuating all its citizens from Iran amid fears of coronavirus spread, state news agency WAM reported.
Australia confirms 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing total cases to 40
Australia has confirmed two new cases of novel coronavirus in New South Wales, bringing the country's total to 40, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.
Speaking during an interview with CNN affiliate Sky News Australia on Wednesday, Hunt said the two patients are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
According to a news release from the New South Wales government, the man began feeling unwell after he arrived in Australia from Iran on Sunday.
The woman had not traveled outside of Australia and is believed to have acquired the illness locally, the news release added.
Malaysia now has 36 confirmed coronavirus cases
There are seven new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia, bringing the country's total to 36, Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general of Health Malaysia, announced on Twitter Tuesday.
The director general said all the new cases are close contacts of a patient who previously contracted the virus and they are currently in a stable condition.