There are six new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles county

The LA County Department of Public Health confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus, county officials said in a news conference.

This brings the count to 7 cases for the county.

Los Angeles County has declared a local emergency to fight coronavirus, said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The county public health department confirmed the 6 new cases in the last 48 hours, said Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.