California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proclamation is to help advance resources to help California prepare for a broader spread of the virus.

Newsom said during today’s press conference that the proclamation “is not about money, it’s about resourcefulness.”

“Money is not the issue,” Newsom added.

He also explained that the proclamation will loosen up regulatory environment, provide clarity, will also allow the state to preempt local land use. It will also help jurisdiction share information and data, advantageous to address the spread, Newsom said.

What is happening in California: Over 9,400 people are being monitored by 49 jurisdictions, Newsom said. It was previously reported that 8,400 people were being monitored.