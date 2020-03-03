South Korea coronavirus cases pass 4,800
NBA advises players to restrict physical contact with fans due to coronavirus concerns
Fist bumps are in and high-fives are out, as the National Basketball Association tries to avoid exposing its players to coronavirus.
According to a league memo obtained by CNN, players have been advised to fist bump fans in lieu of a high-five and avoid touching items such as pens, markers, balls, or jerseys handed to them by fans to sign autographs.
The memo opens with this statement: “The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff, and fans is paramount. Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information for players related to the coronavirus outbreak.”
The memo also outlines general information about the coronavirus and its symptoms, as well as other precautions players should take to limit risk, such as washing hands often, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, updating vaccinations, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
First two novel coronavirus cases confirmed in US state of Georgia
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has risen to 105, after two infections were announced in Georgia.
At a late night news conference in Atlanta, Governor Brian Kemp said both patients are residents of the same household, and one of the individuals with the virus had recently traveled to Italy.
The patients are now in isolation at their home, Kemp said. The test results were confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The two confirmed infections are the first in the state of Georgia.
There are now 12 US states with either presumptive positive cases, or cases of the coronavirus confirmed by the CDC.
First presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus identified in Massachusetts
A woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy with a school group is Massachusetts' first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.
It is the first positive result in Massachusetts since testing started on February 28. If confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), this would be the state’s second confirmed positive novel coronavirus case.
A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health lab and is pending confirmation from the CDC.
According to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the woman lives in Norfolk County. After her trip to Italy with a school group, she was symptomatic and recovering at home.
There are now 103 cases of the coronavirus confirmed across the US and at least six people have died.
If you're just joining us, here is the situation with the coronavirus epidemic
The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 89,000 global cases and over 3,000 deaths.
More than 70 countries and territories now have confirmed cases of the disease.
Here's the latest:
US cases top 100: A surge in new cases in Washington state has pushed the total number of infections in the United States past 100 as of Monday evening. At least six people in Washington have died from the virus.
Speaking on Monday, President Donald Trump said he was still considering additional travel restrictions from countries with rampant coronavirus outbreaks.
Airlines pressed to provide more data: As the number of infections rises in the US, government officials are calling on airlines to collect more information on international travelers to help curb the virus. Two US officials told CNN that could allow potential carriers of the coronavirus to be alerted quickly.
South Korean toll rises: 600 new infections announced today pushed the East Asian country's total past 4,800, including 28 deaths -- the biggest outbreak outside mainland China. The majority of infections are in the southern city of Daegu.
Global spread widens: Latvia, Tunisia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Senegal were among countries that reported their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday. In total more than 70 countries and territories have now confirmed cases of the virus.
WHO on alert: The director general of the World Health Organization has warned that the virus has brought the world into "unchartered territory." "We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Iran receives medical supplies: The World Health Organization has sent aid to Iran which is currently working to contain a quickly spreading coronavirus epidemic. At least 1,500 people have been infected in the country, killing 66, including a top government adviser.
European Union raises risk level: The EU's alert level for the novel coronavirus has been raised from moderate to high, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a Monday news conference. There are more than 2,000 confirmed cases in the EU, with the bulk of the outbreak happening in Italy.
World Health Organization sends medical supplies to Iran amid epidemic
Iran has received the first planeload of assistance from the World Health Organization, including eight tons of medicines and test kits, to help the country in its battle against the new coronavirus outbreak, state-run news agency IRNA reported.
A United Arab Emirates military aircraft carrying the aid landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, IRNA said.
Iran has at least 1,500 cases of the virus, including more than 60 deaths.
Representatives of the UN's health agency have also arrived in Iran to examine the country's handling of the virus.
Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted this:
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader dies: State radio reported Monday that an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after getting infected with coronavirus.
Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was a member of the Expediency Council that advises Khamenei.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 28 in South Korea
The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 28 in South Korea as the number of new confirmed cases across the country continues to rise.
Another 600 new infections were announced today by the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), raising the national tally to 4,812 cases.
Among the additional cases, 519 are from Daegu city and 61 from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu.
Daegu accounts for 74.8% of the overall national confirmed cases.
When combined, North Gyeongsang and Daegu account for 89% of the national total, according to the KCDC.
There are now 102 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 102 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
Out of those, there are 48 cases from repatriated citizens, according to the CDC.
There are 54 further cases in 11 states, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
The total includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here is the breakdown by state of cases in the United States:
- Arizona: 1
- California: 20
- Florida: 2
- Illinois: 4
- Massachusetts: 1
- New York: 1
- Oregon: 3
- Rhode Island: 2
- Washington state: 18, including 6 deaths
- Wisconsin :1
- New Hampshire: 1
Repatriated cases:
- Diamond Princess: 45
- Wuhan: 3
