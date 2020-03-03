Iran has received the first planeload of assistance from the World Health Organization, including eight tons of medicines and test kits, to help the country in its battle against the new coronavirus outbreak, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

A United Arab Emirates military aircraft carrying the aid landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, IRNA said.

Iran has at least 1,500 cases of the virus, including more than 60 deaths.

Representatives of the UN's health agency have also arrived in Iran to examine the country's handling of the virus.

Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted this:

Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader dies: State radio reported Monday that an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after getting infected with coronavirus.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was a member of the Expediency Council that advises Khamenei.