South Korea coronavirus cases pass 4,800
World Health Organization sends medical supplies to Iran amid epidemic
Iran has received the first planeload of assistance from the World Health Organization, including eight tons of medicines and test kits, to help the country in its battle against the new coronavirus outbreak, state-run news agency IRNA reported.
A United Arab Emirates military aircraft carrying the aid landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, IRNA said.
Iran has at least 1,500 cases of the virus, including more than 60 deaths.
Representatives of the UN's health agency have also arrived in Iran to examine the country's handling of the virus.
Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted this:
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader dies: State radio reported Monday that an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after getting infected with coronavirus.
Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was a member of the Expediency Council that advises Khamenei.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 28 in South Korea
The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 28 in South Korea as the number of new confirmed cases across the country continues to rise.
Another 600 new infections were announced today by the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), raising the national tally to 4,812 cases.
Among the additional cases, 519 are from Daegu city and 61 from North Gyeongsang province, which surrounds Daegu.
Daegu accounts for 74.8% of the overall national confirmed cases.
When combined, North Gyeongsang and Daegu account for 89% of the national total, according to the KCDC.
There are now 102 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 102 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local governments.
Out of those, there are 48 cases from repatriated citizens, according to the CDC.
There are 54 further cases in 11 states, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
The total includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
Here is the breakdown by state of cases in the United States:
- Arizona: 1
- California: 20
- Florida: 2
- Illinois: 4
- Massachusetts: 1
- New York: 1
- Oregon: 3
- Rhode Island: 2
- Washington state: 18, including 6 deaths
- Wisconsin :1
- New Hampshire: 1
Repatriated cases:
- Diamond Princess: 45
- Wuhan: 3
