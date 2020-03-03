A man wears a mask and goggles as he waits in line to buy face masks from a post office in Daegu on February 27. Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 89,000 global cases and over 3,000 deaths.

More than 70 countries and territories now have confirmed cases of the disease.

Here's the latest:

US cases top 100: A surge in new cases in Washington state has pushed the total number of infections in the United States past 100 as of Monday evening. At least six people in Washington have died from the virus.

Speaking on Monday, President Donald Trump said he was still considering additional travel restrictions from countries with rampant coronavirus outbreaks.

Airlines pressed to provide more data: As the number of infections rises in the US, government officials are calling on airlines to collect more information on international travelers to help curb the virus. Two US officials told CNN that could allow potential carriers of the coronavirus to be alerted quickly.

South Korean toll rises: 600 new infections announced today pushed the East Asian country's total past 4,800, including 28 deaths -- the biggest outbreak outside mainland China. The majority of infections are in the southern city of Daegu.

Global spread widens: Countries across at least three continents reported their first confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday. Latvia, Tunisia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Portugal and Senegal were among the countries to announce they had detected cases of the virus within their borders.

WHO on alert: The director general of the World Health Organization has warned that the virus has brought the world into "unchartered territory." "We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Iran receives medical supplies: The World Health Organization has sent aid to Iran which is currently working to contain a quickly spreading coronavirus epidemic. At least 1,500 people have been infected in the country, killing 66, including a top government adviser.

European Union raises risk level: The EU's alert level for the novel coronavirus has been raised from moderate to high, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a Monday news conference. There are more than 2,000 confirmed cases in the EU, with the bulk of the outbreak happening in Italy.