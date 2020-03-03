Coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world
Coronavirus testing to be covered by Medicare and Medicaid
An administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said today that any costs associated with the coronavirus test would be covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
Seema Verma's remarks followed an announcement by Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday evening saying that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue new guidance that “any American can be tested (for coronavirus), no restrictions, subject to doctors’ orders.”
Asked by CNN if the testing would be free and what would be done to help those who could not afford it, Pence said guidance was going to be sent out immediately that notes that Medicare and Medicaid covers the test.
Verma noted that it is a diagnostic test so it would be covered under insurance as an essential health benefit and is a covered service in the exchanges — in Medicaid and in Medicare.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield added that the test the CDC provides to the public health community is provided free of charge to public health labs across the country.
Pence said that there was concern that some people felt they could not be tested if they were only mildly symptomatic, but the new guidance will make clear “that any clinician or health authority can administer the test.”
Singapore confirms 2 new cases of coronavirus
Singapore confirmed two new cases of novel coronavirus Tuesday evening, bringing the country's total to 110, according to a statement posted by the Ministry of Health.
The two patients include two male citizens aged 70 and 33, who have not reported travel history to affected countries and regions, the statement said. The 33-year-old is linked to a cluster of cases at Wizlearn Technologies.
In response to the outbreak, Singapore has banned visitors who recently traveled to Iran, northern Italy, and South Korea, the minister for National Development, Lawrence Wong, announced Tuesday.
Singaporean citizens and residents returning from those locations will be placed on a mandatory 14-day home quarantine upon their return, he added.
Seattle declares emergency due to coronavirus
Seattle is joining other communities in Washington state today, declaring an emergency to respond to the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, the office of Mayor Jenny Durkan said they will be announcing actions to be taken as a result of the emergency “in the coming days.”
Around the state: Similar emergency proclamations have been made by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, along with the King County government and the Seattle suburbs of Kirkland and Redmond.
So far, all of the confirmed deaths in the United States due to coronavirus are from Washington state.
There are 122 cases of novel coronavirus in the US
There are 122 cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine deaths, in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tonight, as well as state and local governments.
According to the CDC, there are 48 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through the US public health systems, there are 74 cases in 13 states. Bringing the total of coronavirus cases to 122.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC.
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Berkeley, California
The Northern California city of Berkeley just announced its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus from a resident who returned from a country with a coronavirus outbreak.
The resident, who returned to Berkeley on Feb. 23, was concerned about being exposed through travel and stayed home in a voluntary self-imposed quarantine, according to a statement from the City of Berkeley.
Berkeley Public Health is investigating whether the individual had contact with others. Individuals who were potentially exposed will be identified, notified and evaluated, the statement said.
Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley also proclaimed a local emergency at noon today. The declaration allows the city to arrange more resources to prepare for any additional cases.
"While the risk of infection remains low, the expanded presence of the virus in our community is a reality we should all prepare for," Dr. Lisa Hernandez said.
Emergency reserves of N95 face masks released for use by health care workers in California
Respirator face masks in California’s emergency planning reserves are being freed up for use by health care workers.
Many of the face masks from the state’s emergency reserve are nearing or beyond their "use by" date, and are to be used only in low-risk situations, according to a statement from California Public Health.
Shortages of N95 masks have been reported nationwide, and this move is an effort to free up unexpired masks for more high risk circumstances.
“Protecting the health and safety of the doctors, nurses, and other health care and dental care providers is a critical component of ensuring our public health at any time, and particularly now,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health officer. “Releasing this supply of masks will help keep our health care professionals safe on the job.”
Olympic athlete says possible coronavirus disruption to games would be "heartbreaking"
Kanoa Igarashi, a professional surfer born and raised in the United States but who will represent Japan at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, tells CNN that he and his fellow Olympians are “ready to compete” despite being concerned about the coronavirus threat.
Igarashi, who has already qualified for the Games and is expected to be one of Japan’s stars this summer, told CNN World Sport host Don Riddell that he is mentally preparing for all scenarios.
"The Olympics can be tomorrow and me and my fellow competitors, I think we are all ready to compete. So whether it’s in July or postponed, I think we will be ready for anything. The most important thing will be being prepared mentally – having that calm demeanor of being able to postpone your mental game to whether it’s a few weeks after or a few months after," Igarashi said.
Igarashi admits that the threat has him “concerned about my health and obviously it can affect my training and competitions prior to the Olympics” but is “not too worried about it.”
United Airlines announces "flexible booking" and waives change fees over coronavirus
United Airlines announced new "flexible booking" for people who want to change their flights plan because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release from the airline.
"The coronavirus outbreak continues to create a high level of uncertainty around the globe regarding travel. As a result, United is working to give customers more flexibility by waiving change fees for any bookings – domestic and international – made between March 3 and March 31. The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types, all destinations, all points-of-sale and all travel dates available for sale."
United Airlines says it will not charge a change fee for any purchases made between March 3 and March 31, and no advance notice is necessary.
"If a customer decides to cancel their flight, they can retain the value of the ticket to be applied to a new ticket without fee for travel up to 12 months from the original ticket issue date," the press release said.
Last week the company announced it was suspending some service to Tokyo-Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul. Additionally, it has extended the suspension of flights between US hubs and Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Shanghai through April 30.
Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoners to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Iran announced Tuesday that it will temporarily release more than 54,000 prisoners in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA citing Iran's Judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili.
The spokesperson said that the release of prisoners is under the supervision of Iran's Health Ministry, ISNNA said in its report.
"The health of the prisoners is very important for us regardless of their status as security prisoners or regular prisoners." Esmaili said as quoted on ISNA.
Some context: There are now 77 people dead in Iran from novel coronavirus, and 2,336 positive cases of infection, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on state TV Tuesday.