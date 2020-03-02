In this file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a press conference on January 3 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his city is "ready to respond" as a first coronavirus case was identified in Manhattan.

De Blasio tweeted the announcement Sunday, shortly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York had identified its first novel coronavirus patient. The patient is a woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. She is currently isolated in her Manhattan home, according to the New York State Department of Health.