Medical workers take a stretcher into the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington on February 29.

Four new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in a single facility in Washington state's King County, authorities said.

The four patients are residents of Life Care Center nursing home in the city of Kirkland, the county public health authority said in a news release. Of those four patients, one has died. All were being held at the same hospital, EvergreenHealth, in Kirkland.

The county identified the four cases as:

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition

A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition

A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition

A man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and died on Saturday

Two previous cases, one resident and one associate were reported at that facility Saturday.

To date, 10 coronavirus cases have been identified in King County and 12 total cases in Washington.

US deaths: Two deaths linked to the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, both in Washington state. The first patient to die was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.