Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island have identified new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, health authorities in those states said.

The case in Oregon is the second presumptive positive in that state. It involves a Washington County resident who is an adult household contact of the first presumptive positive case.

"My thoughts are with the Oregonians who have contracted this virus, as well as their families. The developments of the last 48 hours in Oregon and across the globe are concerning, and we are taking this extremely seriously," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.

The patient in Rhode Island is a female teenager who is at home with mild symptoms. She is the second case identified in the state. The first is a man in his 40s.

Both of them went on a trip to Europe organized by Saint Raphael Academy, a school in the city of Pawtucket.

All 38 people who attended the trip will self-monitor for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for the two-week period.

The school will be closed for the remainder of this week.

Florida's Department of Health announced that state's two new presumptive positive cases on Twitter. The governor, Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency to combat the virus' spread.