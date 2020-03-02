Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000
The coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people across the globe
More than 3,000 people worldwide have now been killed by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by Chinese authorities.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported that as of the end of the day Sunday, 42 people were killed by the coronavirus -- all in the hard-hit province of Hubei -- bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,912.
There have been 129 deaths reported outside mainland China in the following places:
- Iran: 54 deaths
- Italy: 34 deaths
- South Korea: 20 deaths,
- Japan:12 deaths,
- Hong Kong: 2 deaths
- France: 2 deaths
The Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand and the United States have each have reported 1 death.
The NHC also reported that number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 80,026 by the end of the day Sunday, bringing the global total to 88,443.
Chinese authorities said 44,462 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
37 countries reported their first case of coronavirus in the past 10 days
Europe and the Middle East have seen new coronavirus cluster outbreaks form over the past week.
Iran and Italy are at the heart of the outbreaks in each region. Iran announced its first cases on February 19, and Italy reported its first coronavirus death on February 22.
Since February 21, a total of 37 countries have announced their first cases.
In no particular order:
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Israel
- Afghanistan
- Greece
- Denmark
- Austria
- Estonia
- Romania
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Pakistan
- Norway
- Spain
- Brazil
- Algeria
- Switzerland
- Croatia
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Ecuador
- Luxembourg
- Iceland
- Monaco
- Mexico
- Nigeria
- New Zealand
- Netherlands
- Northern Ireland
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Qatar
- Ireland
- Armenia
- Czech Republic
- Dominican Republic
- San Marino