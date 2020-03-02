World
Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000

By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:33 p.m. ET, March 1, 2020
10 min ago

The coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people across the globe

From CNN's Shanshan Wang in Beijing

More than 3,000 people worldwide have now been killed by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by Chinese authorities.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported that as of the end of the day Sunday, 42 people were killed by the coronavirus -- all in the hard-hit province of Hubei -- bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,912.

There have been 129 deaths reported outside mainland China in the following places:

  • Iran: 54 deaths
  • Italy: 34 deaths
  • South Korea: 20 deaths, 
  • Japan:12 deaths,
  • Hong Kong: 2 deaths
  • France: 2 deaths

The Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand and the United States have each have reported 1 death.   

The NHC also reported that number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 80,026 by the end of the day Sunday, bringing the global total to 88,443. 

Chinese authorities said 44,462 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

 

29 min ago

37 countries reported their first case of coronavirus in the past 10 days

Europe and the Middle East have seen new coronavirus cluster outbreaks form over the past week.

Iran and Italy are at the heart of the outbreaks in each region. Iran announced its first cases on February 19, and Italy reported its first coronavirus death on February 22.

Since February 21, a total of 37 countries have announced their first cases.

In no particular order:

  1. Lebanon
  2. Oman
  3. Israel
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Greece
  6. Denmark
  7. Austria
  8. Estonia
  9. Romania
  10. North Macedonia
  11. Georgia
  12. Pakistan
  13. Norway
  14. Spain
  15. Brazil
  16. Algeria
  17. Switzerland
  18. Croatia
  19. Bahrain
  20. Kuwait
  21. Ecuador
  22. Luxembourg
  23. Iceland
  24. Monaco
  25. Mexico
  26. Nigeria
  27. New Zealand
  28. Netherlands
  29. Northern Ireland
  30. Belarus
  31. Lithuania
  32. Qatar
  33. Ireland
  34. Armenia
  35. Czech Republic
  36. Dominican Republic
  37. San Marino