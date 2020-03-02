Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000
Italy reports a 50% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases
Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, as the US further restricted travel and the famed La Scala opera house closed its doors until March 8.
Italy's Civil Protection Authority reported the country now has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 1,128 confirmed cases on Saturday. Thirty-four people have died.
Italy has the most coronavirus cases of any country outside of Asia.
Delta Air Lines is suspending its US flights to Milan, the carrier announced Sunday. The last flight out will be depart New York on Monday. The last return flight will be on Tuesday.
Delta said it will resume flights to Milan on May 1. Rome flights are not affected.
Read more:
Religious group at center of South Korea outbreak denies responsibility for spike in infections
Kim Shin-chang, the director of international missions for the Shincheonji religious group, told CNN Sunday that members had been fully transparent and cooperative with authorities in trying to contain the outbreak.
Kim has denied responsibility for the recent spike in infections, saying authorities were trying to "exaggerate" its involvement to shift blame.
Kim told CNN there were 357 Shincheonji members based in Wuhan. He said that while the group didn't have official travel records for all its members, "we have no record" of any coming from Wuhan into South Korea since November.
He said the outbreak began in December -- so there was no need to check members' travel history from July.
"It makes me wonder if they are trying to exaggerate the link or possibly move the responsibility to Shincheonji," he said. "I would like to ask the Ministry of Justice why they did not check all Chinese and Korean citizens (traveling) from Wuhan since July, and why they only released the number of 42 (Shincheonji) members."
The Ministry of Justice said it had pulled the immigration records from July on request of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). CNN has reached out to KCDC for comment.
Read more:
Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island identify new presumptive positive coronavirus cases
Florida, Oregon and Rhode Island have identified new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, health authorities in those states said.
The case in Oregon is the second presumptive positive in that state. It involves a Washington County resident who is an adult household contact of the first presumptive positive case.
"My thoughts are with the Oregonians who have contracted this virus, as well as their families. The developments of the last 48 hours in Oregon and across the globe are concerning, and we are taking this extremely seriously," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.
The patient in Rhode Island is a female teenager who is at home with mild symptoms. She is the second case identified in the state. The first is a man in his 40s.
Both of them went on a trip to Europe organized by Saint Raphael Academy, a school in the city of Pawtucket.
All 38 people who attended the trip will self-monitor for symptoms at home for 14 days with public health supervision. They have been instructed to not go to school or work and to remain at home for the two-week period.
The school will be closed for the remainder of this week.
Florida's Department of Health announced that state's two new presumptive positive cases on Twitter. The governor, Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency to combat the virus' spread.
"The dedicated professionals at our county health departments, as well as those working at local medical providers, are well equipped to address these and future cases. State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has taken appropriate, decisive action to help affect the best possible outcomes, and I will continue directing our state agencies to do whatever is necessary to prioritize the health and well-being of Florida residents,” DeSantis said.
Asian markets are rebounding as coronavirus cases mount
Global markets are rebounding a little on Monday after the novel coronavirus outbreak sent stocks into a downward spiral last week.
Markets in the Asia Pacific region mostly started the day lower, but almost all major indexes are starting to trend positive. Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) was last up 0.6%, reversing earlier losses. South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) inched up 0.3%, also creeping out of negative territory.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) and China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOM) were each higher in early trading. The Hang Seng climbed 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite was last up more than 1%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.8% by early afternoon in Sydney. The index had been down roughly 3% in the morning, though.
US stock futures also began trending higher as Asia started trading. Dow (INDU) futures, which at one point plunged more than 500 points Sunay night, were last up 122 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 (INX) and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were also slightly higher, reversing losses.
Read more:
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says city is ready after first coronavirus case confirmed
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his city is "ready to respond" as a first coronavirus case was identified in Manhattan.
De Blasio tweeted the announcement Sunday, shortly after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York had identified its first novel coronavirus patient. The patient is a woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. She is currently isolated in her Manhattan home, according to the New York State Department of Health.
"From the beginning, we have said it was a matter of when, not if, there would be a positive case of coronavirus in New York," de Blasio said. "Our health authorities have been in a state of high alert for weeks, and are fully prepared to respond."
4 new coronavirus cases in Washington state are connected to a nursing home linked to two previous infections
Four new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in a single facility in Washington state's King County, authorities said.
The four patients are residents of Life Care Center nursing home in the city of Kirkland, the county public health authority said in a news release. Of those four patients, one has died. All were being held at the same hospital, EvergreenHealth, in Kirkland.
The county identified the four cases as:
- A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition
- A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition
- A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and in critical condition
- A man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions and died on Saturday
Two previous cases, one resident and one associate were reported at that facility Saturday.
To date, 10 coronavirus cases have been identified in King County and 12 total cases in Washington.
US deaths: Two deaths linked to the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, both in Washington state. The first patient to die was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus has reached every continent except Antarctica, with new outbreak clusters in the Middle East and Europe sparking travel bans, mass quarantines and emergency measures.
What you need to know:
- Death toll rises: More than 3,000 people worldwide have now been killed by the novel coronavirus -- 129 of them outside mainland China, where the outbreak began. Over 88,400 people around the world have been infected.
- First deaths in 3 countries: The US, Thailand, and Australia all announced their first coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday. This comes as the US implements additional travel restrictions to virus-hit countries.
- Spread in the US: More cases are emerging out of Washington state, where two deaths from the virus have been reported, including the nation's first. Authorities are now investigating a possible outbreak at a long-term nursing facility in the state. Meanwhile, Rhode Island and New York states also reported their first cases earlier today -- a person who had traveled to Italy, and a woman who had traveled to Iran.
- Global spread: Outbreaks in Iran and Italy have led to the virus spreading across nearby countries. A total of 37 countries, mostly in the Middle East or Europe, reported their first cases in the past 10 days.
- Fluctuating progress in China: Last week, the outbreak appeared to be stabilizing in China, with the rate of increase in daily cases going down. But before a fall in new infections today, the World Health Organization said Sunday that the number of cases in Hubei province had increased for two days in a row -- a sign that "the epidemic situation has not yet been completely contained by us."
The coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people across the globe
More than 3,000 people worldwide have now been killed by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by Chinese authorities.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported that as of the end of the day Sunday, 42 people were killed by the coronavirus -- all in the hard-hit province of Hubei -- bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2,912.
There have been 129 deaths reported outside mainland China in the following places:
- Iran: 54 deaths
- Italy: 34 deaths
- South Korea: 20 deaths,
- Japan: 12 deaths,
- Hong Kong: 2 deaths
- France: 2 deaths
The Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand and the United States have each have reported 1 death.
The NHC also reported that number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 80,026 by the end of the day Sunday, bringing the global total to 88,443.
Chinese authorities said 44,462 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
37 countries reported their first case of coronavirus in the past 10 days
Europe and the Middle East have seen new coronavirus cluster outbreaks form over the past week.
Iran and Italy are at the heart of the outbreaks in each region. Iran announced its first cases on February 19, and Italy reported its first coronavirus death on February 22.
Since February 21, a total of 37 countries have announced their first cases.
In no particular order:
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Israel
- Afghanistan
- Greece
- Denmark
- Austria
- Estonia
- Romania
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Pakistan
- Norway
- Spain
- Brazil
- Algeria
- Switzerland
- Croatia
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Ecuador
- Luxembourg
- Iceland
- Monaco
- Mexico
- Nigeria
- New Zealand
- Netherlands
- Northern Ireland
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Qatar
- Ireland
- Armenia
- Czech Republic
- Dominican Republic
- San Marino