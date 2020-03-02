March 3 coronavirus news
US Surgeon General: "Preparedness is appropriate, panic is not"
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said of the 14 original positive cases of coronavirus in the United States, all are recovered or recovering.
“We’ve seen an increase of cases in the United States over the weekend. I want folks to understand that we knew this was coming, we told folks that this was going to happen and it is why we’ve been preaching preparedness from the very start," Adams said.
He added: “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate, panic is not."
Noting that containment strategies such as limiting travel have worked so far, “Our containment strategies were focused on limiting travel back and forth the most affected regions in China.”
With many other countries reporting coronavirus cases, “we cannot hermetically seal the United States. So in addition to trying to contain virus entry into the United States from places that are most affected, we’re encouraging communities to think about the steps they can take to limit spread.”
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia confirmed Monday the first novel coronavirus case in the country, the Health Ministry said.
The case is for a Saudi male who returned from Iran through Bahrain crossing. He did not disclose at the Saudi portal about his visit to Iran, the ministry added.
US cancels major military exercise with Israel due to coronavirus
A US defense official tells CNN that a joint military exercise with Israel has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
The exercise, known as “Eagle Genesis” was to involve Army paratroops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade stationed in Vicenza, Italy. There are over 1,600 cases of coronavirus in Italy.
“In close coordination with the Israeli government and out of an abundance of caution in the face of the evolving situation with COVID-19, the decision has been made to cancel the exercise. We value our strong partnership with Israel and look forward to continuing training together in the future,” the official said.
There are now 91 coronavirus cases in the US
There are now 91 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to an update Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These include...
- 45 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship
- 3 people repatriated from China
- 43 US cases.
US cases are those detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems since January 21. Among the 43 US cases, there have been 17 hospitalized. There have been two deaths.
For US travel-related cases, there are 12 confirmed and five presumptive positive cases for a total of 17 travel-related cases. Among US cases of person-to-person spread, there are four confirmed cases and 22 presumptive positive cases for a total of 26 cases of person-to-person spread.
The 43 US cases are in 10 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.
A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health lab and is pending confirmation from the CDC. Confirmed cases have received positive results from the CDC. CDC is generally updating coronavirus case totals only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and says the most up-to-date case counts will come from state and local labs.
Should I cancel my upcoming vacation?
With new cases of novel coronavirus reported daily in countries across the globe, many of you have asked if you should cancel or postpone existing plans and hold off on booking new trips.
Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer.
It's very much an individual calculation, experts say, taking a number of factors — the traveler, their companions, the destination and more — into consideration.
In a situation that's unpredictable and evolving quickly, solid information is key. Here's what you can consider to help inform your decision:
- Travel advisories: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US State Department are both issuing regular travel advisories for destinations that are significantly impacted by the virus outbreak. Monitor those "closely and regularly," advises Dr. Henry Wu, director of Emory Healthcare's TravelWell Center.
- Personal factors: Elderly travelers or those who have other conditions should consider that they might be at higher risk for complications of infections, Wu said.
- Risk assessment: Baruch Fischhoff, a psychologist and professor in the department of Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University, encourages travelers to think about it like this: Would you be better off going or not going, regardless of the cost?
Read more about how coronavirus is impacting travel plans here.
Trump says he's asked for accelerated vaccine research
President Trump said he's asked researchers to accelerate development of a coronavirus vaccine.
"We asked them to accelerate whatever they're doing in terms of the vaccine, absolutely," Trump said moments ago.
More than 20 potential vaccines aimed at preventing coronavirus disease are in development around the world, the World Health Organization's director-general said Friday.
But health officials have consistently said it will take at least a year before any vaccine is proven effective and gets necessary approvals for wide distribution.
Two Florida residents in stable condition with presumptive positive cases of coronavirus
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update today on the conditions of two Florida residents with presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
The first patient is a man in his 60s who is hospitalized in Manatee County. That individual has pneumonia and is in stable condition at a hospital.
That person did seek health care and is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It is unknown how this man contracted coronavirus as he did not travel in areas impacted.
The second patient is a woman in her 20s from Hillsborough County. That individual recently returned from northern Italy. She is in stable condition and remains in isolation at home.
DeSantis said a total of 23 people in the state have been tested. Of the 23, 15 people tested negative, two identified as presumptive positive and they are still awaiting results from six individuals.
Almost 9 times more coronavirus cases were reported outside China than inside in the last 24 hours
In the past day, there have been almost 9 times more new coronavirus cases reported outside of China than inside, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today
During a press conference, Tedros said, the epidemics in the Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are the organization’s greatest concern.
"We appreciate that people are debating whether this is a pandemic or not. We are monitoring the situation every moment of every day and analyzing the data. WHO will not hesitate to describe this as a pandemic if that’s what the evidence suggests," Tedros said.
He added: "We are in unchartered territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures."
Without early detection and containment, African countries are at severe risk, says Africa CDC head
Public health experts have consistently warned that the novel coronavirus outbreak presents a unique public health threat to the African continent.
The World Health Organization says that only eight countries are ready to deal with the outbreak. Up until recently, most have lacked any diagnostic capability and few countries on the continent have sufficient health systems to deal with severe cases on a large scale.
Despite operating multiple direct flights to coronavirus-hit China, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sub-Saharan Africa until last week. That is when Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), received a phone call in the early hours of the morning from Nigeria, where an Italian travelling on business was rapidly diagnosed and isolated.
Nkengasong, who is a former senior official of the US CDC, and his colleagues have been working on a diagnostics and containment strategy to combat the disease.
Nkengasong spoke to CNN about the risk posed by coronavirus to African countries.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Nigeria faced a stiff test and it seems, at this stage, that they passed. What is the danger facing Africa now with the novel coronavirus?
I think there are two dangers facing Africa now -- the first is our ability to detect quickly, and the second is the ability to contain it. Nigeria was able to detect the virus quickly, I would say. The coming days will tell us if the containment strategy is right. The contacts of an individual who tests positive must be isolated and their contacts traced quickly.
Why is speed so important in diagnostics?
Speed is so important in diagnostics because it allows you to isolate the people that are positive and keep them and monitor them for at least two weeks. If you do not pick up these people early, they will keep on mingling in the population and then they keep transmitting the virus to the population.
Before this outbreak, you had to send samples to just two labs from across the continent. What has changed?
Just three weeks ago, South Africa and Senegal were the only two countries on the continent that were doing the testing. But we have ramped up training very quickly … and as we speak today there are over 40 countries that have the ability to detect the virus.
Africa is a very diverse place. But why are some countries in Africa very susceptible to this particular disease?
Early on — particularly at the start of this outbreak — there were certain countries that had direct flights with China. That is Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa. Those were the first countries with high risk, and most of those countries stopped flying to China. But Ethiopian Airlines is still continuing, though they have reduced to two flights a day going to China.
Then you have the big countries like Nigeria. They don't have direct flights, but they have many people going from there to China. Then you have countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo — it is a large country and we have a current Ebola outbreak and conflict there. Countries like the DRC have fragile systems, and they are very, very vulnerable without rapid detection and containment.
But in Africa, why is that particular type of disease dangerous?
It is dangerous for several reasons. Our health systems are not strong enough to provide those respiratory support systems that are required to care for patients that are infected, as we have seen in China.
There are very few countries in Africa with those systems in place in their hospitals to care for a large number of patients. They may be able to care for some patients, but not for a large number of patients if they are overwhelmed, like we are seeing in China.
So it is clearly important to really stop this virus in its tracks everywhere, but particularly in Africa. If we cannot do that, what is the scenario for health systems?
We have to. We don't have a choice, we have to scale our ability to train many people on infection prevention and control, to enhance the screening at our points of entry as quickly as possible to cascade the diagnostics into the country so that our strategy continues to be rapid detection and rapid containment.
Because there is no way our health systems will be rapidly improved to be able to cope with a large outbreak, like we are seeing in China.