The 39-year old who tested positive for coronavirus in New York was working in Iran prior to returning home where she remains in isolation with her husband, another healthcare worker, who is also being tested, the New York governor said Monday.

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said he assumes the husband will test positive as well given the circumstances. He has been following the same protocols, Cuomo said.

While it is not believed she was contagious on the plane, authorities are contacting the people on the flight as well as the driver of the private car service she took from the airport to her residence, Cuomo said. He stressed that she did not take public transportation.

The testing was done at Mount Sinai hospital in New York and the hospital was contacted before arrival.

The woman has manifested respiratory illnesses, but her condition is mild, Cuomo said.

Looking forward, the governor said they are coordinating with private hospital and labs round the state and that the intention is to get the testing capacity “as high as possible.”

“I said to the people around this table that I would like to have a goal of 1,000 tests per day capacity within one week. Because again, the more testing the better. Once you can test and find a person who is positive, then you can isolate that person so they don't infect additional people.”

Cuomo added: “We have been ahead of this from day one.”