Coronavirus death toll tops 3,000
Husband of New York coronavirus patient is also being tested for illness
The 39-year old who tested positive for coronavirus in New York was working in Iran prior to returning home where she remains in isolation with her husband, another healthcare worker, who is also being tested, the New York governor said Monday.
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said he assumes the husband will test positive as well given the circumstances. He has been following the same protocols, Cuomo said.
While it is not believed she was contagious on the plane, authorities are contacting the people on the flight as well as the driver of the private car service she took from the airport to her residence, Cuomo said. He stressed that she did not take public transportation.
The testing was done at Mount Sinai hospital in New York and the hospital was contacted before arrival.
The woman has manifested respiratory illnesses, but her condition is mild, Cuomo said.
Looking forward, the governor said they are coordinating with private hospital and labs round the state and that the intention is to get the testing capacity “as high as possible.”
“I said to the people around this table that I would like to have a goal of 1,000 tests per day capacity within one week. Because again, the more testing the better. Once you can test and find a person who is positive, then you can isolate that person so they don't infect additional people.”
Cuomo added: “We have been ahead of this from day one.”
Leader of South Korean religious group with spiking coronavirus cases apologizes
The founder and leader of Shincheonji religious group, which is at the center of the rapid rise in South Korean coronavirus cases, apologized "sincerely" to the country today at his first news conference since the nation's outbreak.
The group has faced mounting criticism after more than half of South Korea's positive cases was linked to the group.
At a press conference at one of Shincheonji's facilities, called Peace Palace, in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Lee Man-hee took a deep bow on his knees after issuing an apology to the public.
"It is not intentional but I’m deeply sorry that many of our members have been infected,” and the group “is trying its best to fully cooperate with the authorities,” Lee said.
“I apologize sincerely to the public for the outbreak related to the 31st confirmed case,” he added.
Last night, Seoul City filed a legal complaint against Lee and the group’s twelve regional leaders for charges including homicide.
While he did not mention the Seoul City complaint today, the 88-year-old said that the group's leaders “are like parents for the members and what kind of parents would just wait and watch children dying?"
He denied accusations that he and his group have been hampering the health authorities’ efforts to contain and prevent infections, adding that “this is not the time to scrutinize who’s done right and who’s done wrong. This is the time for everyone to do one’s best for the people to resolve the situation.”
When asked if he has kept to the self-quarantine, he said that he was a busy person and has not been able to stay in one place.
Korean health authorities are reviewing whether Lee’s presser is a violation of quarantine act.
South Korea has the most diagnosed cases of the virus — more than 4,200 cases and 26 deaths — outside of mainland China.
As of Monday, at least 57% of total confirmed cases in South Korea are related to Shincheonji, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Two more schools close in Washington state due to coronavirus fears
As the number of novel coronavirus infections continue to rise in Washington, the Mukilteo School District announced the closing and cleaning of two more schools Monday morning, according to a statement on their website.
The decision to close both Mariner High School and Discovery Elementary School came after the District learned Sunday evening that a parent of a Mariner student had tested positive for COVID-19, the district said.
"The Mariner student is not showing any symptoms, but will be quarantined at home and monitored for 14 days as recommended by the Snohomish Health District," the statement says.
The Mariner student visited Discovery Elementary last week, prompting the closing of the Elementary School as well, the District said.
The closing of these two schools bring the total number of school closures in the state to six.
New York will begin bleaching buses and schools, governor says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is implementing new cleaning protocols at schools, on public transit and other public areas to protect against coronavirus.
Workers will use disinfectants in these areas, including bleach.
"So if people smell — if it smells like bleach when you get on a bus or when a child goes to school, it's not bad cologne or perfume, it is bleach," he said.
Cuomo added that the state will soon move emergency legislation authorizing $40 million for extra staff and equipment.
New York reported its first case yesterday: A woman in her late 30s, who contracted the virus while traveling in Iran and is currently isolated in her home.
New York governor: "There is no doubt that there will be more cases"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's certain there will be more cases of coronavirus in the state.
"In general, there is no doubt that there will be more cases where we find people who test positive. We said early on, it wasn't a question of if, but when. This is New York. We're a gateway to the world. You see all these cases around the world, around the country, of course we're going to have it here," Cuomo said today.
Cuomo said the focus is now on limiting the spread of the virus. The state is prioritizing testing possible patients.
"You're not going to eliminate the spread but you can limit the spread," he said.
Here's what happened with the coronavirus over the weekend
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people, and there are now more than 88,000 global cases. In case you missed it, here are coronavirus updates from this weekend:
- "Highest level of alert": The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in "any direction."
- US deaths: Two confirmed coronavirus related deaths in the US were reported over the weekend.
- Cases reach NY: Two dozen new cases of the coronavirus in the US were reported this weekend. New York was confirmed its first case of the virus .
- Markets plunge: Major stock indexes in the US recorded their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.
2 oil industry conferences canceled because of coronavirus fears
Two major oil and gas industry conferences were canceled over the weekend due to concerns stemming from novel coronavirus.
CERAWeek, an oil and energy conference that attracts thousands of global energy, technology, financial, and environmental executives every year in Houston, was canceled after event organizer IHS Markit made careful consideration following an advisory issued by the World Health Organization about the spread of coronavirus.
CERAWeek was scheduled to take place in Houston from March 9 through the 13.
IHS Markit also cancelled The World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) 2020 scheduled to take place in New Orleans, on March 24 through 27 over similar concerns about coronavirus.
US stocks rebound after terrible week
US stocks kicked the new week off higher at Monday’s opening bell, putting the Dow and the S&P 500 on track to snap a seven-day losing streak.
US equities are coming off their worst week since the financial crisis as worries about the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak mount.
Here's how the markets look:
- The Dow opened 300 points, or 1.2%, higher
- The S&P 500 kicked off around 1% higher
- The Nasdaq Composite opened up 1.1%
Should I buy a mask?
The answer from US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is simple: No.
He tweeted this on Saturday:
The tweet comes during what has become a mask boom. With coronavirus popping up in the United States, some have begun buying face masks as a form of protection, despite the likes of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vice President Mike Pence saying they're unnecessary.
Washing your hands, staying home when sick and other "everyday preventive actions" are the best protections, Adams said. He urged people to get a flu shot, as fewer flu patients means more resources to fight the coronavirus.