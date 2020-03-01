The United Arab Emirates has suspended nursery schools for two weeks starting Sunday out of fears of a coronavirus outbreak, the state-news agency WAM said.

Twenty-one people in total have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE with five recoveries, state news agency WAM said quoting the Emirati Minister of Health, Abdul Rahman Al Owais.

On Friday, the UAE cycling tour was called off after two Italian technical team members tested positive, state-media said.

Participants of the tour, which includes technical staff and the media, were placed under quarantine in hotels, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

"A total 612 people who were in contact with the two Italian patients were examined, and the laboratory results for 450 showed they are free from the virus, while results for the remaining 162 people are expected soon,” Al Owais said on Saturday according to WAM.

Elsewhere in the region: In Kuwait, one more case tested positive for the virus on Sunday, bringing the total to 46, the state news agency KUNA said.

In Oman, where six people have tested positive for coronavirus, 1,320 people were placed under hospital and house quarantines.

In Bahrain where 47 people tested positive for the virus, 2,292 people who have returned from Iran, before the outbreak will be tested, the health ministry said.

In Lebanon, 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus prompting schools to be suspended for one week, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Education.

Egypt and Algeria have three cases in total linked to Chinese and Italian tourists.

Most of the cases that tested positive in the Middle East are linked to Iran.

Iran currently has 978 positive cases, with 54 confirmed deaths according to Iranian state media.