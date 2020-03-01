First coronavirus deaths reported in US, Thailand and Australia
Two coronavirus cases in Washington are not from the Life Care Center, official says
Neither of the coronavirus cases announced Sunday in Washington have been linked to Life Care Center, a long-term health facility associated with two other coronavirus cases, said Katie Ross, a spokeswoman for the Washington Health Department.
The two new cases are both males in their 60s with underlying health conditions and are the seventh and eighth cases in the state, respectively.
The Washington Public Health Laboratories confirmed the test results for both cases were positive, King County Public Health said in a press release.
Health officials "haven't identified a connection" between the two men confirmed to have the virus and the Life Care Center, Ross said.
Delta suspends flights to Milan, Italy due to coronavirus
Delta airlines is suspending its US to Milan flight due to elevated State Department guidance concerning coronavirus. March 2. The last return flight will be March 3.
Delta plans to resume flights to Milan on May 1. Delta flights to Rome remain unaffected.
Czech Republic confirms its first coronavirus cases
The Czech Republic confirmed its first cases of the novel coronavirus, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech said Sunday.
Vojtech said the three cases diagnosed included an American student studying in Milan, Italy, who had traveled to Prague as a tourist. In all three cases, patients had visited northern Italy.
The cases were confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory of the Center of Toxicology and Health Security. The minister said laboratory samples had been sent to Berlin for further confirmation.
United Arab Emirates suspends nursery schools amid coronavirus fears
The United Arab Emirates has suspended nursery schools for two weeks starting Sunday out of fears of a coronavirus outbreak, the state-news agency WAM said.
Twenty-one people in total have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE with five recoveries, state news agency WAM said quoting the Emirati Minister of Health, Abdul Rahman Al Owais.
On Friday, the UAE cycling tour was called off after two Italian technical team members tested positive, state-media said.
Participants of the tour, which includes technical staff and the media, were placed under quarantine in hotels, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.
"A total 612 people who were in contact with the two Italian patients were examined, and the laboratory results for 450 showed they are free from the virus, while results for the remaining 162 people are expected soon,” Al Owais said on Saturday according to WAM.
Elsewhere in the region: In Kuwait, one more case tested positive for the virus on Sunday, bringing the total to 46, the state news agency KUNA said.
In Oman, where six people have tested positive for coronavirus, 1,320 people were placed under hospital and house quarantines.
In Bahrain where 47 people tested positive for the virus, 2,292 people who have returned from Iran, before the outbreak will be tested, the health ministry said.
In Lebanon, 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus prompting schools to be suspended for one week, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Education.
Egypt and Algeria have three cases in total linked to Chinese and Italian tourists.
Most of the cases that tested positive in the Middle East are linked to Iran.
Iran currently has 978 positive cases, with 54 confirmed deaths according to Iranian state media.
Dominican Republic confirms its first case of novel coronavirus
The Dominican Republic confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the Dominican Public Health Ministry said Sunday.
A 62-year-old Italian man came to Dominican Republic on Feb. 22 for vacation and did not have symptoms of the virus. He traveled to the country from Pesaro, Italy, according to Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.
The man is stable and in an isolation room at the Ramón de Lara Military Hospital, located in San Isidro. The director of the hospital said that the patient was admitted Feb. 29.
2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Washington
Seattle & King County Public Health "announced on Sunday two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County residents, bringing the total of confirmed cases" in the county to six, and eight in the state, according to a Seattle & King County Public Health press release.
The two new cases are both males in their 60s with underlying health conditions. One is "in critical but stable condition" at Valley Medical Center in Renton. The other is in critical condition at Virginia Mason Medical Center, the release said.
"This number is expected to rise as more people are tested and results confirmed," according to the release.
A spokesperson for Washington Public Health said they were aware of the new cases.
Italian opera house closes for a week due to coronavirus concerns
The La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, will be closed until March 8, according to the notice on the official website.
“In relation to the diffusion of the coronavirus, the prime minister has decreed the suspension of all events and initiatives and of all meeting in public places, including cultural ones, until Sunday 8 March,” the notice states. “In compliance with these provisions, all performances and events open to the public at La Scala until 8 March are cancelled.”
Coronavirus cases in Italy now total 1,694
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy climbed to 1,694, with 34 deaths reported so far, according to an update from the country’s Civil Protection Authority on Sunday.
Rice University in Texas asks some employees and students to self-quarantine
Houston's Rice University has asked a small group of its employees and students to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution," according to a release from the school.
The university said the measure is due to an "employee's possible exposure to the coronavirus while on overseas travel," the release said.
Rice University did not disclose what country the employee traveled to but said it was not one on the CDC's restricted travel list; which includes China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan.
The university's administration is "not planning to suspend campus operations, events or classes," according to the release.
"We ask that all members of our community take steps to ensure that we all stay as healthy as possible," the release said.