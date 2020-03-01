First death in the US as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide
33 countries reported their first case of coronavirus in the last 9 days
Europe and the Middle East have seen new cluster outbreaks form over the past week.
Iran and Italy are at the heart of the outbreaks in each region. Iran announced its first cases on February 19, and Italy reported its first coronavirus death on February 22.
In the past nine days, from February 21 to today, 33 countries have announced their first cases.
In no particular order:
- Lebanon
- Oman
- Israel
- Afghanistan
- Greece
- Denmark
- Austria
- Estonia
- Romania
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Pakistan
- Norway
- Spain
- Brazil
- Algeria
- Switzerland
- Croatia
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Ecuador
- Luxembourg
- Iceland
- Monaco
- Mexico
- Nigeria
- New Zealand
- Netherlands
- Northern Ireland
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Qatar
- Ireland
Washington state man is first American to die from coronavirus
The US announced its first death from the coronavirus earlier today -- a Washington state man aged in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
County health officials were made aware of the case on Friday.
Trump urges calm: The President said in a press conference that Americans should not panic from the death, and that while more cases of coronavirus in the US are "likely," the risk remains low for the average person.
"Healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we've gotten familiar with this problem," Trump said.
Community spread: The patient appears to have become ill through community spread, said Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The investigation at this time shows no evidence of link to travel or a known contact,” Redfield told reporters at the White House today.
Global death toll reaches 2,976
China has reported another 35 deaths and 573 cases today -- the vast majority from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
Here's the breakdown:
Deaths:
- In mainland China: 2,870
- Outside China: 106
- Global total: 2,976
Cases:
- In mainland China: 79,824
- Outside China: 6,676
- Global total: 86,500
The deaths outside mainland China have so far been in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, France, the Philippines, Taiwan and the United States.
China's National Health Commission said 41,625 patients in the country have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus has reached every continent except Antarctica, with new outbreak clusters in the Middle East and Europe sparking concern, travel bans, mass quarantines and emergency measures.
Here are the latest developments:
- First US death: A male patient aged in his 50s from Washington state with underlying health conditions has died -- the first US death linked to the coronavirus. President Donald Trump and health officials urged the public not to panic, and said the risk is low for the average American.
- US travel restrictions: Trump also announced travel restrictions for Iran, and heightened travel advisories for Italy and South Korea, in response to the outbreaks in the three countries.
- Italy outbreak: Italy now has 1,128 cases and 29 deaths from the coronavirus, as authorities scramble to contain the outbreak. In Lombardy, the heaviest-hit region in Italy, 10% of cases involve medical personnel.
- Spread in Europe: In the week after Italy's outbreak exploded, the virus has spread across Europe, with many countries reporting their first cases -- Denmark, Romania, Greece, Switzerland and Austria, just to name a few.
- South America: Brazil was the first South American country to report the coronavirus last week. Ecuador reported its first case today -- raising concerns of the virus spreading further across the continent.
- Middle East: The outbreak in this region began in Iran, where there have been 593 cases and 43 deaths. The virus has spread to at least 10 other Middle Eastern countries; many are shutting borders, implementing travel restrictions, canceling mass gatherings and public events, and seeing face masks sell out in stores.