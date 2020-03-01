The US announced its first death from the coronavirus earlier today -- a Washington state man aged in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

County health officials were made aware of the case on Friday.

Trump urges calm: The President said in a press conference that Americans should not panic from the death, and that while more cases of coronavirus in the US are "likely," the risk remains low for the average person.

"Healthy individuals should be able to fully recover, and we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we've gotten familiar with this problem," Trump said.

Community spread: The patient appears to have become ill through community spread, said Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.