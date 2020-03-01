A presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the US state of Illinois, state health officials said.

What is a presumptive case? This is a patient who has tested positive at a state, county or city lab, but whose results have not yet been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.

The Illinois case: This presumptive positive patient is hospitalized in isolation. Officials did not disclose whether the patient had traveled to an area affected by the coronavirus or if the patient had come into close contact with another infected person.

Illinois already had two patients test positive. Both made full recoveries, according to a news release from state officials.

US cases: There are now 71 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the United States.

These include 44 passengers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three people repatriated from mainland China, according to the CDC.

The remaining 24 cases are in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington state and Wisconsin. Thirteen of those are travel-related and 10 are linked to person-to-person spread.