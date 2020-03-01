Live Updates
First death in the US as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide
1 Post
Sort by
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus has reached every continent except Antarctica, with new outbreak clusters in the Middle East and Europe sparking concern, travel bans, mass quarantines and emergency measures.
Here are the latest developments:
- First US death: A male patient aged in his 50s from Washington state with underlying health conditions has died -- the first US death linked to the coronavirus. President Donald Trump and health officials urged the public not to panic, and said the risk is low for the average American.
- US travel restrictions: Trump also announced travel restrictions for Iran, and heightened travel advisories for Italy and South Korea, in response to the outbreaks in the three countries.
- Italy outbreak: Italy now has 1,128 cases and 29 deaths from the coronavirus, as authorities scramble to contain the outbreak. In Lombardy, the heaviest-hit region in Italy, 10% of cases involve medical personnel.
- Spread in Europe: In the week after Italy's outbreak exploded, the virus has spread across Europe, with many countries reporting their first cases -- Denmark, Romania, Greece, Switzerland and Austria, just to name a few.
- South America: Brazil was the first South American country to report the coronavirus last week. Ecuador reported its first case today -- raising concerns of the virus spreading further across the continent.
- Middle East: The outbreak in this region began in Iran, where there have been 593 cases and 43 deaths. The virus has spread to at least 10 other Middle Eastern countries; many are shutting borders, implementing travel restrictions, canceling mass gatherings and public events, and seeing face masks sell out in stores.