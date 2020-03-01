Trump announces new coronavirus screening procedures in US

President Trump announced new screening procedures for the coronavirus this morning.

The President said in a tweet that people will be screened for coronavirus upon arriving in the US if they are traveling from high-risk countries.

Trump announced Saturday that the countries where some increased screening for passengers leaving from to the US would include Italy, South Korea and Iran in addition to China.

Katie Miller, spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, clarified to CNN what is covered under the screening measures Trump mentioned in his tweet:

“There is already screening for those coming into the United States for those who have been in China in the last 14 days. This will be expanded to Italy and South Korea. Additionally we are currently working on exit screening from South Korea, Italy, and other European Nations as needed," Miller said.

Read Trump's tweet below: