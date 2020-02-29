Risk of global spread 'very high' warns WHO as China situation stabilizes

The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,922.

On Friday, 47 more people died in mainland China from coronavirus, according to China’s National Health Commission (NHC). All but two of those deaths were in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have started.

That brings mainland China's total death toll to 2,835 since the start of the outbreak in December last year.

Another 87 people have died of coronavirus outside of China.

Iran: 34 deaths

Italy: 21 deaths

South Korea: 16 deaths

Japan: 10 deaths

Hong Kong: 2 deaths

France: 2 deaths

Philippines: 1 death

Taiwan: 1 death

A resident wears a protective suit as they ride a bicycle in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 27, 2020. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The situation in mainland China:

Confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 427 on Friday, with 423 in Hubei province. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 79,251.

China's NHC added that a total of 39,002 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

At the start of February, China reported thousands of new cases each day. Now, the number of new cases reported have appear to have stabilized.

On Wednesday, for the first time during the outbreak, the number of new cases reported outside of China in a single day was larger than those reported inside China, the World Health Organization said.