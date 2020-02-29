Risk of global spread 'very high' warns WHO as China situation stabilizes
Globally, 2,922 people have died from coronavirus
The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 2,922.
On Friday, 47 more people died in mainland China from coronavirus, according to China’s National Health Commission (NHC). All but two of those deaths were in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have started.
That brings mainland China's total death toll to 2,835 since the start of the outbreak in December last year.
Another 87 people have died of coronavirus outside of China.
- Iran: 34 deaths
- Italy: 21 deaths
- South Korea: 16 deaths
- Japan: 10 deaths
- Hong Kong: 2 deaths
- France: 2 deaths
- Philippines: 1 death
- Taiwan: 1 death
The situation in mainland China:
Confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 427 on Friday, with 423 in Hubei province. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 79,251.
China's NHC added that a total of 39,002 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
At the start of February, China reported thousands of new cases each day. Now, the number of new cases reported have appear to have stabilized.
On Wednesday, for the first time during the outbreak, the number of new cases reported outside of China in a single day was larger than those reported inside China, the World Health Organization said.
Italian hospitals face an "overcrowding crisis"
Hospitals battling Italy's growing coronavirus outbreak are facing a "crisis," according to health officials in the southern European nation.
Italy now has over 820 cases, making it one of the worst hit countries in the world. Lombardy, in northern Italy, has 531 confirmed cases and a death toll of 17, the region's health secretary Giulio Gallera said Friday.
And hospitals are struggling to cope.
If the (coronavirus) keeps spreading, there will be a crisis of the hospitals, not only for those infected, but for all patients,” Gallera said.
Professor Massimo Galli, head of the department of infectious diseases at Sacco Hospital in Milan, said that some hospitals were already facing an overcrowding crisis.
The strain on health care infrastructure has long been a concern attached to the outbreak. In the Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus is thought to have originated, hospitals were initially unable to cope with the influx of new patients, a situation that is thought to have helped accelerate the spread of the virus during the early stages of the outbreak.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
If you're just joining us, here's what's been happening over the last few hours.
Highest level of alert: The World Health Organization increased the global risk from the outbreak from high to very high. “This thing can go in any direction. We’re not undermining the risk, it’s there," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Global spread: The total number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 84,000, with more than 5,000 cases outside of mainland China. Though the number of new cases is beginning to ease inside of China, new clusters are fast expanding elsewhere, with rising infection rates in South Korea, Iran and Italy. In total, the virus has now spread to more than 56 countries and territories outside of mainland China.
Italy's hospitals overflowing: Health officials from Italy’s Lombardy region have warned also warned of a “hospital crisis” if the coronavirus continues to spread. According to Professor Massimo Galli, the head of the department of infectious diseases at Sacco Hospital in Milan, his hospital has already reached the limit for the hospital beds in intensive care wards.
US reports 64th case: The US has reported its 64th case in California -- the individual was a Travis Air Force Base evacuee and passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The announcement comes amid growing concerns in the US. According to public health authorities, the country's 63rd case, which was reported earlier Friday, is the second US case of unknown origin, indicating that there's evidence of the virus transmitting within the community.
Shutting down: From conferences to concerts, an increasing number of events around the world are being canceled. CBS also temporarily suspended the production of its show “The Amazing Race” due to “increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.