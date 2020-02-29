Risk of global spread 'very high' warns WHO as China situation stabilizes

The latest numbers: The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 83,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica.

'Highest level of alert': The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in "any direction."

Markets plunge: Major stock indexes in the US recorded their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.