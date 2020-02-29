A high school student in the US with no travel history is one of two new "presumptive positive" cases in Washington State

A high school student who has no history of traveling to infected areas has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Washington State Department of Health.

The student is one of two new presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state of Washington. The second presumptive case is a female in her 50's from Snohomish County who recently traveled to South Korea.

Presumptively positive means the tests have come back positive from the public health laboratory in Washington and are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The boy -- who is a high school student in Washington state -- visited two different clinics in Snohomish County this week, according to Snohomish Health District interim health officer Dr. Chris Spitters.

The student planned to go to school on Friday morning, but was notified of his test results and returned home before attending any classes.

The boy's school, Jackson High School, will be closed on Monday for three days to allow for deep cleaning.

The student who tested positive is currently in home isolation and doing well. A small number of students that came into close contact with the student were notified by local health officials, and will stay home for the next 14 days. Health officials are also working to notify any health care workers and patients that may have come into contact with the student.

The boy's sibling, who attends Gateway Middle School, is being tested and will remain out of school in quarantine until his test results are back, according to a letter to families from Everett Public Schools, which runs Jackson High School. According to the letter, the sibling is not currently symptomatic.