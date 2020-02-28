A paramedic wearing a mask gets out of a tent set up by the Italian Civil Protection outside the emergency ward of the Piacenza hospital in northern Italy on Thursday, February 27. Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP

The death toll in mainland China from the novel coronavirus increased by 44 on Thursday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Of those, 41 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The additional three deaths outside Hubei brings the death toll in mainland China to 2,788.

The cases:

Confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 327 on Thursday.

Of those, 318 were in Hubei province. That means according to the NHC, there were only nine new cases reported in China outside of Hubei.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 78,824, bringing the global total to 83,045.

A total of 36,117 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to the NHC.

Global deaths and where they are:

Outside of mainland China, there have been 70 deaths reported -- raising the global death toll to 2,858.

Here's a breakdown of the virus-related deaths: