South Korean medical workers wearing protective gear visit a residence of people with suspected symptoms of the coronavirus in Daegu on Thursday. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to spread across the globe, with cases reported in every continent except Antartica.

In Asia, South Korea reached a grim milestone on Friday of more than 2,000 cases.

The latest numbers: There are more than 83,000 cases around the world, including over 2,850 deaths. The vast majority of these are in mainland China, which has reported 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths.

The deaths: Outside of mainland China, 70 virus-related deaths have been recorded:

Iran: 26

26 Italy 17

17 South Korea: 13

13 Japan 8

8 Hong Kong and France: 2 each

2 each The Philippines and Taiwan: 1 each

South Korea spike: The East Asian country has the most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of mainland China, totaling 2,022. It has reported 13 deaths. Many of the cases are linked to a religious group in the country's south.

More cases in Italy: At least 650 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Italy, officials said. Across Europe, at least 11 countries now have confirmed cases of the virus, with many of the patients having visited the Lombardy region at the center of Italy's outbreak.

Stock market plunge: US stocks again sold off sharply as coronavirus fears mounted. The Dow closed down 1,191 points, or 4.4% -- the worst one-day point drop in history. The index has now lost 3,226 points this week.

Saudi Arabia bans some pilgrimages: Saudi Arabia has suspended pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina for people outside the country over coronavirus fears. For context, a wholesale temporary ban on foreign visits to the holy sites is a first in living memory.

Coronavirus in Africa: Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Thursday in Lagos state. Nigeria is the third African nation to report the virus, the others are Egypt and Algeria which both have one case each.