There are at least 62 coronavirus cases in the US

There are now 62 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a press briefing on Friday.

These include...

44 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship

3 people repatriated from China

15 US cases

This is an increase from 60 cases reported earlier in the week. Both new cases reported Friday are among Diamond Princess passengers.

A total of 285 individuals from the Diamond Princess are currently under quarantine in the United States, according to an update to the CDC’s website