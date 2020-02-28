Coronavirus spreads to more countries as markets take historic tumble
How coronavirus could impact Crocs sales
Footwear company Crocs says it expects a considerable sales hit this year because of coronavirus.
Here's why: Crocs relies solely on non-US third-party manufacturers — with its largest suppliers being located in China and Vietnam — and has a retail presence and consumer base in Asia.
Crocs expects to see its revenues increase in both its next fiscal quarter and its fiscal full year. However, the company said disruptions in its Asia business could hurt first-quarter and full-year revenues by $20 to $30 million and $40 to $60 million, respectively.
There are now 821 coronavirus cases in Italy
Angelo Borrelli, head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency, said there are 821 coronavirus cases in the country.
Borelli explained that 412 of the cases did not show symptoms and are currently in home isolation:
“It is important to refer that, from the 821 people affected, half of them – 412 – are people that are asymptomatic or have light symptoms and don’t need to be hospitalized, so they are in domiciliary isolation. 445 people are recovering at the hospital, with symptoms, and 64 are in intensive care”, he said.
The Italian official also announced that the death toll is currently 21.
“Regarding the people who died, these are people in their 80s and 70s and the coronavirus might just be an added complication. Now the National Health Institute will work to certify the cause of death," he said.
“[Those who died] were at an advanced age and they already have a lot of other symptoms and diseases before the coronavirus. So the virus entered an already-complicated clinical scenario.”
Regarding the overflow and lack of conditions in hospitals, the Italian official said: “I can confirm [this situation]. We have received the information that more than 200 people are waiting to be visited [by doctors]. But this morning we heard the situation has been normalized.”
Florida school officials say state is at "low risk" for coronavirus
Florida Department of Education told school superintendents and administrators today that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida.
The department reassured administrators that the state is at “low risk," according to a letter obtained by CNN.
Additionally, a Florida Department of Health “Incident Management Team” has been monitoring and has hundreds of health professionals positioned in every county if the need arises.
Iran suspends Parliament sessions until further notice
Ali Larijani, Iran’s speaker of the Parliament (Majlis), announced on Friday that Parliament sessions will be suspended until further notice amid coronavirus outbreak, state media reported.
“The Majlis will be closed because of the spread of the coronavirus until further notice," Larijani said.
At least 34 people in Iran have died from coronavirus. There are at least 388 confirmed cases, according to Iran’s health ministry.
Iran’s government also announced today that universities and schools nationwide will be closed until Monday.
3 Italian soccer players test positive for coronavirus
The US Pianese, a soccer club in the Italian region of Tuscany, has confirmed that three of its players plus one of its staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement.
The club has not released the names for the four patients.
The first case, a football player, was assisted by the team’s doctor after showing symptoms such as fever and headache on Saturday, and was later transferred to Siena’s Hospital, the statement says.
After that, the team “followed the instructions of the Ministry of Health” and the staff was put on quarantine and underwent a swab test.
The results revealed that three more people tested positive: two football players who are asymptomatic and quarantined in their own homes, and a collaborator who was taken to Siena’s hospital by ambulance after spending Thursday night with a high fever.
“As of now, every player, technical staff and managers present at the events of last weekend are in a 15-day fiduciary quarantine, in their own homes, and no one is showing symptoms of the COVID-19”, the club stated on Facebook.
US Pianese’s President, Maurizio Sani, has also put himself on quarantine voluntarily, the statement added.
Both Illinois coronavirus patients have fully recovered, governor says
Both US novel coronavirus patients from Illinois have fully recovered and returned home, Gov. J. B. Pritzker said at a press conference Friday morning.
The state is taking several precautionary measures in the coming weeks, Pritzker says. Illinois is one of a few states able to test for coronavirus, next week it will be expanding to two additional testing labs outside of Cook County; one in central Illinois and one in southern Illinois, Pritzker said. This is a "cautionary measure" to respond to any potential cases, Pritzker said.
Voluntary testing will also be available in select hospitals in the state, according to Pritzker.
The best thing the general public can do is "continue with the same precautions that you take during flu season," Pritzker said.
What it means for coronavirus outbreak to be at the WHO's "highest level of alert"
The coronavirus outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, the World Health Organization announced today.
“This thing can go in any direction. We’re not undermining the risk, it’s there. That’s why today we said the global risk is very high. We increased it from high to very high,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Remember: That risk assessment makes no “legal difference” in how countries should prepare for the outbreak, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said during today's press briefing.
Rather, “raising the risk to very high is essentially reflecting what’s actually happening at a global level,” Ryan said, adding that this is a “reality check” for governments to prepare.
“We are on the highest level of alert, on the highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact, but that is not in order to alarm or scare people,” Ryan said. “We can avoid the worst of this but our level of concern is at its highest.”
There are 61 cases of coronavirus in the US now
There are now 61 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to an update today by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These include...
- 43 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship
- 3 people repatriated from China
- 15 US cases
A total of 285 individuals from the Diamond Princess are currently under quarantine in the United States, according to the update.
The 15 US cases include nine in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. Among these cases, there are two instances of person-to-person transmission, one in Illinois and one in California.
The latest case in California did not have any relevant travel history or known contact with another infected person, suggesting it could be the first instance of "community spread" of the virus in the United States, according to health officials.