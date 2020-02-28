How coronavirus could impact Crocs sales

Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Angelo Borrelli, head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency, said there are 821 coronavirus cases in the country.

Borelli explained that 412 of the cases did not show symptoms and are currently in home isolation:

“It is important to refer that, from the 821 people affected, half of them – 412 – are people that are asymptomatic or have light symptoms and don’t need to be hospitalized, so they are in domiciliary isolation. 445 people are recovering at the hospital, with symptoms, and 64 are in intensive care”, he said.

The Italian official also announced that the death toll is currently 21.

“Regarding the people who died, these are people in their 80s and 70s and the coronavirus might just be an added complication. Now the National Health Institute will work to certify the cause of death," he said.

“[Those who died] were at an advanced age and they already have a lot of other symptoms and diseases before the coronavirus. So the virus entered an already-complicated clinical scenario.”

Regarding the overflow and lack of conditions in hospitals, the Italian official said: “I can confirm [this situation]. We have received the information that more than 200 people are waiting to be visited [by doctors]. But this morning we heard the situation has been normalized.”