Iraqi health officials and Civil Defense staff wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus in the commercial markets and hotels used by Iranian citizens, in Najaf, Iraq, Wednesday, February 26. Anmar Khalil/AP

Iraq has decided to close schools, colleges, cinemas, cafes, clubs and various public gathering spots from today until March 7, according to the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment Jaffar Allawi.

Iraq has also decided to ban its citizens from traveling to the coronavirus-hit countries of China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain, Allawi said today in a statement.

“Official and foreign delegations and diplomatic missions are excluded from the travel ban,” the statement added.

Iraq will also ban travelers from Bahrain and Kuwait from entering the country until further notice.