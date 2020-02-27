More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside
Iraq implements travel bans and closure of public spaces
Iraq has decided to close schools, colleges, cinemas, cafes, clubs and various public gathering spots from today until March 7, according to the Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment Jaffar Allawi.
Iraq has also decided to ban its citizens from traveling to the coronavirus-hit countries of China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain, Allawi said today in a statement.
“Official and foreign delegations and diplomatic missions are excluded from the travel ban,” the statement added.
Iraq will also ban travelers from Bahrain and Kuwait from entering the country until further notice.
Hong Kong confirms 91st coronavirus case
Hong Kong confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus yesterday, raising the citywide total to 91.
One case is a 49-year-old woman who developed a cough and a sore throat on February 18. She has no recent travel history, but is linked to a Buddhist temple that a previous confirmed case visited.
The other case is a 26-year-old man who is the son of a previous case. He developed a fever and a cough on February 20.
US-South Korean combined military drill is postponed "until further notice" over outbreak
The US military in South Korea is postponing joint military drills with South Korean forces over coronavirus fears, it announced today.
"In light of the ROK (Republic of Korea) government's declaration of the highest alert level "severe" on COVID-19, the ROK-US Alliance made the decision to postpone the combined command post training for the ROK-US Combined Forces Command until further notice,” said a statement from the US Combined Forces Command in South Korea.
“ROK JCS and USFK’s commitment to the ROK-US alliance remains ironclad and unbreakable, and the decision to postpone the combined training was not taken lightly."
South Korea outbreak: There are now 1,595 confirmed cases and 12 deaths from the virus in South Korea, many concentrated in the country's south and linked to a religious group.
US raises travel advisory for South Korea
The US State Department has raised its travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3 -- meaning it advises people to "reconsider" their travel plans.
The travel advisory cites the coronavirus outbreak as the reason behind the raised alert, adding that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also issued a Level 3 travel warning for people to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea.
"If suspected to have COVID-19 (coronavirus) in South Korea, you may face travel delays, quarantine, and extremely expensive medical costs," the advisory warned.
The advisory recommended travelers going to South Korea to:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before you wash your hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol
- Clean your hands especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose
- Discuss travel to South Korea with your healthcare provider
There have been 1,595 confirmed cases and 12 deaths from the virus in South Korea.
Global death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,800
China reported another 433 cases and 29 deaths today -- bringing the national total to 78,497 cases and 2,744 deaths.
Here's the breakdown:
Cases:
- In China: 78,497
- Outside China: 3,225
- Global total: 81,722
Deaths
- In China: 2,744
- Outside China: 57
- Global total: 2,801
Of the 29 new deaths reported in China, 26 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. And of the 433 new cases, 409 were in Hubei.
China's National Health Commission said a total of 32,495 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Deaths outside mainland China:
- Iran: 19
- South Korea: 13
- Italy: 12
- Japan: 7
- Hong Kong and France: 2 each
- The Philippines and Taiwan: 1 each
South Korea confirms another 334 cases
South Korea confirmed 334 more cases of the novel coronavirus this morning, bringing the national total to 1,595, said the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been no new deaths. The national death toll remains at 12.
Among the 334 new cases, 307 are from the city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been concentrated -- a total of 1,017 cases have been from Daegu.
Four more cases are from North Gyeongsang Province, which surrounds Daegu.
Japan announces 7th coronavirus death
Japan’s health ministry has announced the country’s seventh death related to the novel coronavirus.
The patient was an 80-year-old man who lived in Tokyo. Health authorities said they have not yet found any evidence of direct contact with another infected patient.
3 more European countries confirm their first cases of coronavirus
Three more European countries have confirmed their first coronavirus cases, as the virus spreads across the continent.
Georgia, Romania and North Macedonia all confirmed their first case on Wednesday.
- North Macedonia: The case is a female patient who had visited Italy, the country at the center of the European outbreak. The patient had been in Italy for a month, and had been treated there, but wasn't tested for the virus. After returning to North Macedonia, she was “admitted to the infectious diseases clinic today in early hours of the morning,” and tested positive for the virus, said the country's health minister.
- Georgia: The patient is a Georgian citizen who arrived in in the country “from Iran through Azerbaijan, tested positive for the virus." He was immediately brought to the hospital, said the Georgian health minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze.
- Romania: The patient is a man from the southwestern county of Gorj, who had been in contact with an Italian national who was visiting Romania earlier this month, said the Romanian health minister.